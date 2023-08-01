1h ago

Share

Drone attacks target Moscow, Crimea and Russia's Black Sea patrols

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Russia said Tuesday it downed another wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea.
  • This follows Russia's pledge on Monday to intensify its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to drone attacks across its territory.
  • On Sunday, Russian defences downed drones, with debris damaging two office towers and blowing out several windows.

Russia said Tuesday it downed another wave of Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow, Crimea and vessels in the Black Sea, as a skyscraper in the capital's financial district was struck for the second time in days.

On Monday, Russia said it would intensify its strikes on Ukrainian military infrastructure in response to drone attacks across its territory which it has blamed on Kyiv.

"Two Ukrainian (unmanned aerial vehicles) were destroyed by air defence systems over the territory of the Odintsovo and Narofominsk districts of Moscow region," the Russian defence ministry said.

"Another drone was suppressed by electronic warfare and, having lost control, crashed on the territory of the Moscow City," the capital's high-rise business district, the ministry said.

READ | Five killed in Zelensky's home town as Moscow says intensified strikes

On Sunday, Russian defences downed drones in that same district, with debris damaging two office towers, blowing out several windows and scattering documents on the pavement below.

"One flew into the same tower in (Moscow) City as last time," mayor Sergei Sobyanin said Tuesday on Telegram.

Sobyanin added that emergency services had gone to the scene and that there was no information on any casualties.

The strike damaged the facade of the building, which houses offices for a number of Russian government ministries, smashing a number of windows.

"We heard a big explosion, there was no panic," local resident Arkady Metler, 29, told AFP.

Metler added: 

Nobody should be scared... we cannot do anything but stick together.

In a separate incident, Russian-installed authorities in Crimea said a Ukrainian drone was shot down over the peninsula, annexed by Moscow in 2014 and a regular target for Kyiv's forces.

"An explosion occurred on the ground, grass and bushes caught fire," Sevastopol's governor Mikhail Razvozhayev announced on Telegram.

In shock

In Moscow, some residents were taken aback by the latest explosion in their neighbourhood.

"After the last attack, everyone was saying 'they don't hit the same place twice'. But when we woke up this morning we were in shock," Anastasia Berseneva, 26, told AFP.

"I'm not sure whether I will move out or not but I'm thinking probably yes."

Moscow drone attack
Emergency personnel work outside a damaged office block of the Moscow International Business Center (Moskva City) following a reported drone attack in Moscow on 1 August 2023.
Alexander Nemenov/AFP

Shortly after the drone attack, Moscow's Vnukovo international airport was briefly closed, TASS state news agency reported.

The same airport, to the southwest of Moscow, was briefly closed after Sunday's strike, and earlier this month a volley of drone attacks disrupted air traffic at Vnukovo.

Moscow and its environs, about 500 kilometres from the Ukrainian border, had rarely been targeted during the conflict in Ukraine until several drone attacks this year.

The Russian defence ministry said Tuesday it also foiled a Ukrainian drone attack targeting patrol boats in the Black Sea.

Act of desperation

"During the night, Ukrainian armed forces tried without success to attack with three drones the 'Sergei Kotov' and 'Vasily Bykov,' patrol boats of the Russian fleet," the defence ministry said in a statement.

The three drones were trained on the ships, navigating in waters 340 kilometres southwest of Sevastopol, the base of Russia's Black Sea fleet on the annexed Crimea peninsula.

Tuesday's attacks were the latest in a series of drone assaults - including on the Kremlin and Russian towns near the border with Ukraine - that Moscow has blamed on Kyiv.

On Monday, a missile strike on a residential building killed six and wounded dozens in Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's hometown of Kryvyi Rig.

Without mentioning a particular attack, Zelensky warned Sunday that the conflict was coming to Russia.

"Gradually, the war is returning to the territory of Russia - to its symbolic centres and military bases, and this is an inevitable, natural and absolutely fair process," Zelensky said.

The Kremlin on Monday called the recent strikes on the capital an "act of desperation" by Ukraine following setbacks on the battlefield.

Ukraine began its long-awaited counteroffensive in June but has made modest advances in the face of stiff resistance from Russian forces on the frontline.

On the eastern front, Ukrainian forces had recorded "an increase in enemy shelling", deputy defence minister Ganna Malyar said on Telegram.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukraineconflict
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
95% - 12413 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
5% - 595 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

26 Jul

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.29
-2.3%
Rand - Pound
23.36
-1.8%
Rand - Euro
20.07
-2.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.09
-0.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.5%
Platinum
930.33
-0.9%
Palladium
1,239.10
-2.7%
Gold
1,945.06
-1.1%
Silver
24.32
-1.8%
Brent Crude
85.43
+1.2%
Top 40
73,286
-0.5%
All Share
78,642
-0.4%
Resource 10
62,788
-2.4%
Industrial 25
109,563
+0.4%
Financial 15
17,322
-0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce

5h ago

WATCH | 3 cybersecurity risks in the age of rising e-commerce
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo