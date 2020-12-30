6m ago

add bookmark

Drug regulator denies Covid-19 vaccine link after elderly Swiss person dies after taking a shot

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
There were reports that a 91-year-old died after a vaccine shot.
There were reports that a 91-year-old died after a vaccine shot.
Getty Images

Swiss drugs regulator swissmedic on Wednesday said it saw no link between the death of a 91-year old person in the canton of Lucerne and the Covid-19 vaccine, adding the deceased suffered from multiple illnesses before getting the shot.

"Clarifications by cantonal health authorities and swissmedic determined that, as a result of the illness history and disease course, a link between the death and the Covid-19 vaccine was highly unlikely," the regulator said in a statement.

Swissmedic said previous illnesses would be listed on the death certificate as the person's "natural cause of death".

Lucerne was the site of the first vaccinations in Switzerland last week, with a shot from Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech given primarily to elderly people.

Switzerland has received 107 000 Pfizer/BioNTech doses so far, and expects to get 250 000 per month starting next year.

Pfizer and BioNTech's vaccine is the only inoculation approved so far in Switzerland. It was approved on an emergency basis in the United States and Britain, and has conditional marketing approval in the European Union after trials in tens of thousands of people.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
switzerlandcoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
The first Pfizer Covid vaccines have started rolling out in the UK. Will you be getting the Covid vaccine when it reaches SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I will
46% - 11978 votes
No, I will not
39% - 10282 votes
Only if it is affordable
15% - 3967 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

28 Dec

MISSING MATTHEW | A new podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.60
(+0.75)
ZAR/GBP
19.85
(+0.03)
ZAR/EUR
17.93
(+0.46)
ZAR/AUD
11.21
(-0.22)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(+0.50)
Gold
1886.38
(+0.43)
Silver
26.37
(+0.85)
Platinum
1069.00
(+2.10)
Brent Crude
51.24
(+0.65)
Palladium
2360.72
(+1.82)
All Share
59634.93
(+0.66)
Top 40
54615.33
(+0.77)
Financial 15
12169.39
(+0.48)
Industrial 25
78156.77
(+1.00)
Resource 10
57761.55
(+0.42)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You

15 Dec

FEEL GOOD | Ndlovu Youth Choir covers Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas Is You
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'

27 Nov

Super School Apex High: 'We showed that we are willing to do whatever it takes'
Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart

27 Nov

Meet our 2020 Teacher of the Year: Karla Swart
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20344.4) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo