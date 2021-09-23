48m ago

add bookmark

Dutch boy wins right to Covid jab despite dad's refusal

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A Dutch boy has won the right to a Covid jab despite his dad's refusal.
A Dutch boy has won the right to a Covid jab despite his dad's refusal.
  • A judge has ordered a 12-year-old boy to be given a Covid-19 shot so he can spend time with his terminally ill grandmother.
  • In this case, the boy's parents are divorced and his father refused to allow him to get a jab.
  • The father argued that the vaccines "were still in a test phase".

A Dutch court has ruled that a 12-year-old boy had the right to get a Covid jab to visit his dying grandmother despite his vaccine-sceptic father's objections.

In one of the first cases of its kind in the Netherlands, the unnamed boy in the northern city of Groningen argued that getting the vaccine would reduce his chances of passing on an infection to her.

Children aged 12 to 17 in the Netherlands can choose to be vaccinated but need permission from both parents. In this case, the boy's parents are divorced and his mother agreed.

Judge Bart Tromp of Groningen District Court granted permission for the boy to be vaccinated due to the "interests involved in vaccination, in particular the interest of this minor".

He ordered that the boy be given the shot "shortly" because his interests were more important than any possible appeal by the father's lawyers.

The judge made the ruling on Tuesday but it was not released until Thursday.

ALSO READ | Germany shocked after petrol station killing over Covid mask row

Court papers said the boy's father, who does not believe in vaccines or testing for coronavirus, refused to allow him to get a jab.

Court papers said:

The boy wanted to be vaccinated because he did not want to get infected and wanted to limit the chance of infecting others.

"On top of this, his grandmother is suffering from metastatic lung cancer and is in the final stages of her life."

"The minor wants to spend as much time as possible with her, but he is not vaccinated. He is afraid that he may infect his granny and is convinced that if he did it would be life-threatening," the papers said.

The boy "found it difficult to talk to his father and felt his pleas were not being heard."

His father argued that vaccines "were still in a test phase" and said it was possible there would be "great risks for the reproductive organs in the long term".

ALSO READ | J&J's vaccine works as well as the Pfizer or Moderna shots after a second dose, study says

But the judge said there appeared to be no scientific basis for such concerns.

Dutch law says judges can make decisions in the best interests of children if their parents cannot agree.

Vaccine scepticism is a growing issue in the Netherlands, with the leader of one far-right party espousing anti-vaccine views in parliament.

Protests are expected this weekend when the government introduces a Covid pass to enter restaurants and bars.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.
We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netherlandscoronavirus
Lottery
3 bag the jackpot in the Daily Lotto
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Have you ever purchased a fake luxury/designer item?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I believed it was authentic
7% - 126 votes
Yes, I didn't want to spend that much money on the original item
21% - 383 votes
No, I always shop at reputable stores
15% - 272 votes
No, I don't wear designer clothing
58% - 1065 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages

17h ago

PODCAST | My Only Story: The boys' school, the water polo teacher and the creepy WhatsApp messages
PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools

16 Sep

PODCAST | My Only Story: Teen's suicide reveals shadowy ring of predators at top SA schools
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 6 - Fred
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 5 - The confession
PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark

13 Sep

PODCAST | The Inge Lotz Story: A Miscarriage of Justice | Episode 4 - The blood mark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.76
+0.4%
Rand - Pound
20.24
-0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.32
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.77
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,745.69
-1.3%
Silver
22.54
-0.6%
Palladium
1,994.00
-1.7%
Platinum
994.50
-0.7%
Brent Crude
76.19
+2.5%
Top 40
57,643
+1.2%
All Share
64,049
+1.1%
Resource 10
57,254
+0.5%
Industrial 25
82,879
+1.7%
Financial 15
14,317
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay

22 Sep

PICS | Endangered humpback dolphins, seven killer whales spotted in False Bay
FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic

22 Sep

FEEL GOOD | Cape Flats brothers feed one million mouths since start of pandemic
WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA...

21 Sep

WATCH | The sky's the limit: Pilot delivers essential supplies to remote SA communities
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21265.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo