2h ago

add bookmark

Dutch coronavirus curfew stays in place for now

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A Dutch appeals court ruled that the government's controversial coronavirus curfew must stay in place until a hearing later this week to decide whether the measure is legal.
  • The government was stunned when a judge ruled earlier that it must immediately lift the Netherlands' first curfew since World War II.
  • The judges said they wanted to prevent a "yo-yo effect" in which no one was sure whether the curfew was in effect or not.

A Dutch appeals court ruled on Tuesday that the government's controversial coronavirus curfew must stay in place until a hearing later this week to decide whether the measure is legal.

The government was stunned when a judge ruled earlier that it must immediately lift the Netherlands' first curfew since World War II because it had wrongly used emergency powers to invoke it.

The case against the curfew - which sparked the Netherlands' worst riots in decades when it was introduced in January - was launched by the Viruswaarheid (Virus Truth) campaign group.

But just minutes before the 9pm curfew was due to start, an appeals court ruled that the curfew should be maintained pending a full court hearing on the legality of the measure on Friday.

The judges said they wanted to prevent a "yo-yo effect" in which no one was sure whether the curfew was in effect or not.

"In this case, the State's interests weigh more than that of Virus Truth's," the head judge said.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte had earlier appealed for people to stay home even if the government was forced to lift the curfew.

He later tweeted: "Curfew applies, also tonight. The coronavirus is not yet under control."

Dutch police had earlier warned people against holding end-of-curfew parties.

'Big mistake' 

The decision to maintain the curfew met a furious reaction from Willem Engel, the founder of Viruswaarheid.

The group has led a series of protests against coronavirus measures in the Netherlands and promotes conspiracy theories about the pandemic.

"You are making a big mistake," he told the judge. "This is unacceptable. You have to explain yourself before a judge," Engel shouted as the judges left the courtroom.

The curfew began on 23 January and was extended last week until 2 March.

Three nights of riots erupted on the weekend it started with police using water cannon and tear gas against protesters in cities including Amsterdam, Rotterdam and Eindhoven.

They were the most serious riots in the Netherlands for 40 years and led to dozens of arrests.

The Netherlands remains under its tightest restrictions since the start of the pandemic, with all non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and secondary schools closed.

The lower court ruling came as a blow to Rutte's government ahead of elections on 17 March. His cabinet is currently operating in a caretaker capacity after resigning in January over a child benefits scandal.

The district judge had earlier ruled that the curfew was a "far-reaching violation of the right to freedom of movement and privacy."

The court said that the government "did not invoke the special urgency required" to use the emergency laws that it employed to bring in the curfew without going through the lower and upper houses of parliament.

Curfews were for use in sudden emergencies such as a dyke breach, the judge said.

"The curfew must be lifted immediately," it said.

'Follow the government' 

Views in the Netherlands were mixed on the issue.

"Everybody's happy, I saw internet exploding with happy people," Alexandra Vos, Dutch owner of a coaching company, told AFP in The Hague about the decision to end the curfew.

Dutch student Laura Baseler said however that with a variant first found in Britain now circulating in the Netherlands, she backed the restrictions.

"I understand that some people want the curfew gone but I kind of follow the government," she said.

Viruswaarheid's Engel - a dancing teacher whose social media posts raise questions about vaccines and the origins of coronavirus - had hailed the earlier decision.

"I've had hundreds, thousands of messages of congratulations. People are very happy, they feel liberated," Engel told AFP.

"It's illegal. There is no legal basis for a curfew. Then you have to show that there is a necessity, that there is an emergency, that it's acute."


Do you want to know more about this topic? Sign up for one of News24's 33 newsletters to receive the information you want in your inbox. Special newsletters are available to subscribers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netherlandscoronavirus
Lottery
1 person bags R400K in the Daily Lotto jackpot
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When it comes to posting photos of my kids online:
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'm not worried, it's just cute pics
12% - 913 votes
I have locked down my social media, it's safe
14% - 1115 votes
I won't do it, there are too many risks
74% - 5695 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.67
(-0.01)
ZAR/GBP
20.38
(-0.03)
ZAR/EUR
17.71
(+0.17)
ZAR/AUD
11.39
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.15)
Gold
1789.05
(+0.02)
Silver
27.17
(+0.44)
Platinum
1227.50
(-1.79)
Brent Crude
62.83
(+0.06)
Palladium
2368.64
(-0.09)
All Share
67423.92
(+0.29)
Top 40
62033.75
(+0.42)
Financial 15
12549.87
(-1.16)
Industrial 25
89663.34
(+0.38)
Resource 10
66916.51
(+1.06)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and...

12 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Meet the woman who teaches children to read and write isiZulu and English via WhatsApp
FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a...

02 Feb

FEEL GOOD | How a Durban doctor and Chatsworth residents came together to start a free Covid-19 clinic
Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he...

01 Feb

Lolo Ndlovu's sneaker laundries have re-invented shoe care in SA - here's how he did it
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21046.8) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo