35m ago

add bookmark

Dutch Covid-19 patients transferred to Germany as hospitals struggle

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A patient in hospital.
A patient in hospital.
skaman306
  • Covid-19 patients in the Netherlands are being transported to Germany as cases rise.
  • The number of patients is at its highest level since May and expected to increase.
  • The country reported 23 000 new cases in 24 hours on Tuesday.

The Netherlands started transporting Covid-19 patients across the border to Germany on Tuesday to ease pressure on Dutch hospitals, which are scaling back regular care to deal with a surge in coronavirus cases.

A patient was transferred by ambulance from Rotterdam to a hospital in Bochum, about 240km east, on Tuesday morning, and another would follow later in the day, health authorities said.

The number of Covid-19 patients in Dutch hospitals has swelled to its highest level since May in recent weeks and is expected to increase further as infections jump to record levels.

On Tuesday the country registered around 23 000 new infections in 24 hours. Weekly numbers from the national health institute showed 153 957 new cases were registered in seven days, a 39 percent rise compared to the week before.

On Tuesday 488 of a total 1 050 intensive care beds in the Netherlands were being used for Covid-19 patients. Hospitals were already scaling back other procedures including cancer treatments and heart operation to make room.

The Dutch health authority (NZA) on Tuesday said almost a third of all operating theatres in the Netherlands had been closed to limit the use of intensive care beds.

Deadlines for critical operations can't be met in about a fifth of all Dutch hospitals, the NZA said.

German hospitals in total have offered 20 beds for patients from the Netherlands, after treating dozens during previous waves of the pandemic.

Plans by the Dutch government to impose further curbs to contain the virus prompted three nights of rioting starting on Friday and more than 170 arrests in cities cross the country.

Plans include limiting access to many public places to people who have been vaccinated or have recently recovered from COVID-19. It remains unclear whether the government will find a majority to enact the rules into law.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
germanynetherlandscoronavirushealth
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4803 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 842 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2398 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 4052 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.88
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.22
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,786.74
-1.0%
Silver
23.37
-3.4%
Palladium
1,887.00
-3.6%
Platinum
970.50
-4.3%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,566
+0.3%
All Share
71,015
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,659
+1.6%
Industrial 25
94,356
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,068
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo