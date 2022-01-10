56m ago

add bookmark

Dutch government to be sworn in with focus on climate

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • The new government will earmark 35 billion euros for climate measures. 
  • Denmark has been under a caretaker government for over a year.
  • Mark Rutte is set to become the Netherlands' longest-serving prime minister. 

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte's fourth successive coalition government will be sworn in on Monday, a record 10 months after elections, with pledges to spend big on climate change and coronavirus.

The new government will earmark a frugality-busting 35 billion euros ($40 billion) for climate measures as one of the world's lowest lying countries confronts the effects of rising sea levels, and will build two new nuclear power stations.

The new coalition also faces the immediate task of deciding whether record Omicron cases mean it should extend Europe's toughest Covid-19 restrictions, which are due to expire on Friday.

Top jobs in the new government include Sigrid Kaag as finance minister, one of a record number of women in the cabinet, and her predecessor Wopke Hoekstra moving to foreign minister.

Dutch King Willem-Alexander will swear in the new cabinet from 10:30 (9:30 GMT) in the grand ballroom of the royal Noordeinde Palace in The Hague.

Rutte, 54, has vowed a fresh start despite the fact that he has been premier since 2010, making him the European Union's second longest-serving leader after Hungary's Viktor Orban.

Despite a record 271 days of negotiations after elections in March, the coalition also comprises the same four parties as the last government – Rutte's centre-right VVD, Kaag's progressive D66, Hoekstra's centre-right CDA, and the conservative Christen Unie.

The Dutch have set another unwelcome record by being under a caretaker government for nearly a year, after the previous coalition resigned in January 2021 over a child benefits scandal.

'Restore trust' 

Dubbed the "Teflon" prime minister for his ability to dodge scandals and stay in power, Rutte said in December he wanted his new government to "restore trust".

The bike-riding premier said the coalition also wanted to "lay the foundation for the next generation", especially on climate as around a third of the Netherlands lies below sea-level and it is heavily reliant on gas.

In addition to the 35-billion-euro climate fund over the next 10 years, the government will get its first climate and energy minister, Rob Jetten, 34, and has promised to make the Netherlands climate neutral by 2050.

READ | The Netherlands has just gone into a month-long nationwide lockdown in response to the Omicron surge

The spending promises will however see Kaag leading the Dutch towards abandoning their traditional role as leader of the EU's austerity-obsessed "frugals".

Kaag, 60, a former diplomat, is also tipped to smooth ties with debt-hit southern European states that have previously been lectured by the Dutch to cut deficits.

Another key pledge of the coalition is to tackle a chronic housing shortage in one of the world's most densely populated countries.

Rutte is set to become the Netherlands' longest-serving prime minister later this year but he faces a number of political challenges, particularly over the Netherlands' partial coronavirus lockdown.

The Covid-sceptic, far-right politician Thierry Baudet has seized on an issue that has sparked violent rioting last year, and saw an anti-vaccination activist arrested for brandishing a burning torch outside Sigrid Kaag's house last week.

Dutch schools are set to reopen on Monday but all non-essential shops, bars, restaurants and events remain closed until at least January 14.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
netherlandscabinet
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 1 Daily Lotto player
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.61
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.19
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.68
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.2%
Gold
1,793.20
-0.2%
Silver
22.29
-0.4%
Palladium
1,928.50
-0.4%
Platinum
960.00
-0.2%
Brent-ruolie
81.75
-0.3%
Top 40
67,457
+0.3%
All Share
74,191
+0.3%
Resource 10
72,661
+0.8%
Industrial 25
93,394
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,477
+1.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach

05 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Beach babe! Volunteers help deliver baby at Camps Bay beach
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by...

04 Jan

FEEL GOOD | 'Living our best lives together': Cape Town couple celebrates by taking wedding photos on bus
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.21358.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo