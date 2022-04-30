23m ago

add bookmark

Dutch ID resistance man 77 years after death using relatives's DNA

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
File image
File image
  • A DNA match has identified the remains of a man found after WWII near a Nazi prison in the Netherlands.
  • The man had been identified as Kees Kreukniet.
  • He was named after a DNA match with his great-nephew.

The remains of a man found after World War II in a mass grave outside one of the Netherlands' most notorious Nazi prisons have been identified through a DNA match with a living relative, investigators said on Saturday.

Dutch military and civil examiners named the man as Cornelis Pieter "Kees" Kreukniet, aged around 50, after an investigation located his great-nephew using DNA.

"The victim could finally be identified as Kees Kreukniet, who was shot by a firing squad outside the Scheveningen prison" in late 1944, said Ronald Klomp, chairman of a Hague-based foundation dedicated to tracing missing war victims.

The search to identify Kreukniets's remains makes for a great detective story: through scraps of clothing on the remains, Klomp's foundation found the name of a clothes shop close to where Kreukniet lived until his arrest in The Hague in October 1944.

They also traced his name in a so-called death book of people who died at the Scheveningen prison, known as the "Orange Hotel" because of the thousands of pro-Dutch resistance members locked up there.

Klomp told AFP:

The book gave his cause of death as pneumonia, but our investigation showed he was executed by firing squad and dumped into a mass grave.

Through his clothing and dental records, a Dutch army unit dedicated to the tracing and reinterment of WWII remains, found a relative and did a DNA test - which matched.

Kreukniet's story could then be told: he was involved in printing a Hague-based resistance leaflet called "Ons Ochtendblad", distributed by Hague municipal workers at the time.

Nazi forces occupied the Netherlands between 1940-45, prompting the Dutch royal family to flee to Britain in exile shortly after the Germans invaded on 10 May 1940.

Kreukniet was arrested when a consignment of paper was accidentally delivered to the wrong address and the Nazi secret service was tipped off, national NOS news broadcaster reported.

READ | After controversial 'Schindler's List' leggings go viral, real-life actress from the movie speaks out

Like many others, he disappeared without a trace after his arrest.

His and the remains of eight other victims were first discovered in 1947 and buried as "Unknown Dutch".

In 2012, he was reburied - his identity still unknown - until an investigation by the Dutch military unit looking into identifying the remains was contacted by Klomp's foundation and together the puzzle was solved.

"I'm glad to finally know what happened to my great-uncle," relative Joop Kreukniet, who donated the DNA, told the NOS.

"It's not a positive story. But it does bring a certain relief to know what happened there," Kreukniet said.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
the netherlands
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9051 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 3920 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

7h ago

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.76
+1.7%
Rand - Pound
19.82
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.62
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.14
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,897.26
0.0%
Silver
22.78
0.0%
Palladium
2,324.50
0.0%
Platinum
939.00
0.0%
Brent Crude
107.14
-0.1%
Top 40
65,476
+1.4%
All Share
72,438
+1.3%
Resource 10
77,198
+2.8%
Industrial 25
80,199
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,309
-0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | FEEL GOOD: Four black rhino bulls successfully translocated to Bonamanzi...

7m ago

PICS | FEEL GOOD: Four black rhino bulls successfully translocated to Bonamanzi Game Reserve in KZN
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare...

23 Apr

FEEL GOOD | ‘Dirtbarbie’ cuts her hair for cancer wigs, insists she'll beat rare terminal diagnosis
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo