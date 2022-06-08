43m ago

add bookmark

Dutch man on trial in Canada for cyberbullying teen before suicide

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

The trial of a Dutch man accused of the online harassment of a Canadian teen, who eventually told her story on YouTube before dying by suicide in 2012, has begun in western Canada.

"This is Amanda's moment," her mother Carol Todd told the British Columbia Supreme Court in New Westminster at the start of the proceedings, which are expected to last seven weeks.

In October 2012, Amanda died by suicide at age 15 after posting a video, seen more than 14 million times, in which she used handwritten flash cards written in marker to explain how she was exploited online.

The 40-something defendant, Aydin Coban, is facing five charges including possession of child pornography, criminal harassment and extortion. He has pleaded not guilty.

READ | Harsh fines or jail time in store for cyberbullies and online inciters of violence

Prosecutor Louise Kenworthy told the court that Amanda suffered harassment from ages 12 to 15 by one person using 20 different screen names on Facebook, YouTube and Skype.

Coban stands accused of convincing the teen to reveal her breasts via webcam, and then publishing the topless photo of her online after she refused to do it again. The Dutch national was extradited to Canada in December 2020.

Amanda's suicide triggered an outcry in Canada and a debate about the dangers of cyberbullying.

In 2017, Coban was already sentenced to nearly 11 years in prison in the Netherlands for committing "sextortion" against dozens of young girls, by either ordering them to pay him to return pornographic images - or forcing them to pose for more.

The teen victims lived in Australia, Britain, Canada, the Netherlands, Norway and the United States.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox. 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
canadasuicidecyberbullyingtrial
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto prize!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should SA expend resources in extraditing Guptas to account for state capture crimes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, justice must be served
58% - 2263 votes
No, deal with crooks here first
6% - 222 votes
Who cares, nothing will come of it
36% - 1422 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man

04 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on mob justice and the gruesome murder of an innocent man
PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars

28 May

PODCAST | The Story: Teen who murdered his mother gets 25 years behind bars
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son

27 May

PODCAST | Sugar for Your Soul! Cape Town dad releases song for his diabetic son
PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues

21 May

PODCAST | The Story: How one incident at Stellenbosch University sheds light on deeper issues
PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?

14 May

PODCAST | The Story: What is behind Khayelitsha's recent mass shootings?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.31
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.23
+0.6%
Rand - Euro
16.44
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.11
+1.5%
Gold
1,853.83
+0.1%
Silver
22.04
-0.9%
Palladium
1,950.00
-1.9%
Platinum
1,008.00
-0.7%
Brent Crude
120.57
+0.9%
Top 40
63,573
-0.3%
All Share
70,085
-0.3%
Resource 10
75,631
-1.0%
Industrial 25
77,218
+0.6%
Financial 15
15,827
-0.7%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion

06 Jun

WATCH | Disabled bodybuilder from Eastern Cape crowned world champion
Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation

04 Jun

Gift of love: Durban man saves wife's life through organ donation
PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA

02 Jun

PICS | Cape Town man raises more than R130K for local SPCA
Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into...

27 May

Off-duty KZN nurse delivers baby on Florence Nightingale Drive as mom goes into labour on street
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22157.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo