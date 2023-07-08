54m ago

Share

Dutch PM meets king after government falls

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held talks with the king on Saturday after his coalition government collapsed.
  • This followed a row over migration between Rutte and his party's coalition partners. 
  • King Willem-Alexander was out of the country on holiday when the government fell and flew back to the Netherlands to meet Rutte.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held talks with the king on Saturday after his coalition government collapsed in a row over migration, triggering elections later this year.

King Willem-Alexander was out of the country on holiday when the government fell and flew back to the Netherlands to meet Rutte, who is the country's longest-serving premier and has been in power since 2010.

The 56-year-old Rutte drove himself in a grey station wagon to the royal Huis Ten Bosch palace in a forest near The Hague, an AFP journalist said. He left about an hour and a half later.

"It was a good discussion but I'm not saying anything else because these discussions are confidential," Rutte, the leader of the centre-right VVD party, told reporters through the open window of his car as he left.

WATCH | Dutch government collapses over migration row: media

Rutte is leading a caretaker government until the elections expected in mid-November.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he had called Rutte, whose government has backed Kyiv's fight against the Russian invasion, including with training for fighter jet pilots.

"I expressed support at a difficult political moment. I thanked (him) for the steadfast principled stand of the Netherlands", Zelensky said on Twitter.

He added that they had "coordinated positions" ahead of a NATO summit in Vilnius next week.

Stumbled

Europe has faced rising tensions over how to deal with migration and it was the issue that finally tore apart the Netherlands' shaky coalition government, Rutte's fourth.

The four coalition parties fell out over Rutte's plans to tighten curbs on reuniting families of asylum seekers, in a bid to curb numbers following a scandal last year over overcrowded migration centres.

ChristenUnie - a Christian Democratic party that draws its main support from the staunchly Protestant "Bible Belt" in the central Netherlands - and centre-left D66 had strongly opposed Rutte's plan.

Dutch newspapers picked over the carcass of the unstable coalition that only took office in January 2022, after a record 271 days of negotiations.

The Volkskrant daily said that the cabinet "stumbled from the starting blocks and never managed to recover".

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte held talks with the king on Saturday after his coalition government collapsed. File image.
Getty Images

The elections now promise to be some of the most divisive in a generation, with a toxic brew of issues including migration, angry farmers and the cost of living.

The newest challenge to Rutte's bid for a fifth term comes from an upstart farmers party that opposes EU-backed environmental rules, while the Dutch far-right remains a threat.

"We can make the Netherlands a beautiful country again with fewer asylum seekers and crime, more money and houses for our own people, decent care, plenty of room for our farmers and fishermen," anti-Islam leader Geert Wilders tweeted.

 Farmers movement 

The Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB) will be seeking to repeat the success of senate elections that it won earlier this year.

Its leader Caroline van der Plas has refused to serve in a coalition with Rutte, and she didn't rule out standing to be prime minister.

Despite leading them to electoral success for nearly 13 years, Rutte's bid for an unprecedented fifth term also faces challenges from within the VVD.

If the farmer's party does well enough in the elections to demand a place in a coalition, Rutte's VVD could be tempted to ditch him to keep its place at the head of the government.

Rutte himself has said there were tensions at the party's conference in June over migration, adding on Friday that he still had the "energy" for a fifth term but needed to think it over.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark ruttenetherlandsgovernmentpolitics
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What's your view on the recent survey showing 62% of South Africans believe most politicians are corrupt?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Sounds pretty accurate
24% - 2474 votes
Expected a higher number
74% - 7631 votes
SA corruption is exaggerated
2% - 170 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

04 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.07
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
24.49
-1.0%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.76
-1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-1.0%
Platinum
908.24
0.0%
Palladium
1,242.00
0.0%
Gold
1,925.88
0.0%
Silver
23.09
0.0%
Brent Crude
78.47
+2.5%
Top 40
69,510
+1.0%
All Share
74,823
+1.0%
Resource 10
61,033
+1.4%
Industrial 25
103,544
+0.7%
Financial 15
16,064
+1.0%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo