1h ago

Share

Dutch PM quitting politics after record 13-year term

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.
Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte.
Nicolas Economou/NurPhoto via Getty Images
  • Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said he was leaving politics after nearly 13 years in charge.
  • He is the longest-serving leader in the history of the Netherlands.
  • Politicians from all sides paid tribute but were already eyeing the post-Rutte era.

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said Monday he was leaving politics after nearly 13 years in charge, in a shock end to his time as the longest-serving leader in the history of the Netherlands.

Nicknamed "Teflon Mark" for surviving scandals that hit his four governments, the centre-right leader said he would bow out after elections triggered by the collapse of his coalition in a row over asylum policy.

The European Union's second longest-serving leader after Hungary's Viktor Orban was widely expected to seek a fifth term in the elections this autumn, but stunned MPs with his surprise announcement.

"I feel ok, but of course it is a significant moment for me personally," Rutte, 56, told AFP after leaving parliament.

The bike-riding, frugal-living premier had steered the Netherlands through economic upheaval and the Covid-19 pandemic since 2010, relying on a "Mr Normal" image to appeal to voters.

He was also a European stalwart, who infuriated some southern countries with his hard line on bailouts but won support for his backing of Ukraine.

'Pass the baton' 

The four-party coalition government collapsed on Friday over Rutte's plans to cut numbers of family members from war zones who are allowed to reunite with asylum-seekers in the Netherlands.

The ChristenUnie - a Christian Democratic party - and the centre-left Democracy 66 had strongly opposed Rutte's plan.

Rutte, who passed Ruud Lubbers last August to become the longest-serving Dutch PM, is staying on as caretaker premier until a new government is formed. He is due to mark 13 years in office in October.

"I would like to say something personal. There has been speculation over the past few days about what motivates me. The only answer is the Netherlands," Rutte said during a parliamentary debate on the fall of the coalition.

Yesterday morning, I took the decision that I am no longer suitable to be the new leader of the VVD (his party). When the new government is sworn in after the elections, I will quit politics.


Rutte later told reporters: "This is not entirely without emotion... But it feels good to pass the baton."

Politicians from all sides paid tribute but were already eyeing the post-Rutte era, with a protest party of Dutch farmers in particular hoping to repeat their recent success in senate elections.

The farmers have held months of rowdy rallies against plans to cut livestock numbers and maybe close some farms to meet environmental targets.

'Very surprised' 

The Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB)'s leader Caroline van der Plas told AFP she was "very surprised" by Rutte's decision but that it was "very wise".

She said she was "not sure yet" if she wanted to serve as prime minister but the "good news for the Netherlands is that a new policy will be made".

Dutch lawmakers applauded after far-right leader Geert Wilders, Rutte's long-term rival, praised him in parliament, saying: "Your choices were not ours, but you made them with conviction."

Opposition parties scrapped a planned no-confidence motion that would have toppled Rutte as caretaker premier.

Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, who said he was also stepping down as head of the CDA, one of the parties in the fallen coalition, said he had an "incredible amount of respect" for Rutte.

He later tweeted a meme involving the comic character Tintin, saying "What a week huh" with the reply "it's only Monday morning."

There are no obvious successors in Rutte's own party, which announced it would choose a candidate this week ahead of the elections, which are likely to be in mid-November.

Turkish-born Justice Minister Dilan Yesilgoz and VVD parliamentary group leader Sophie Hermans, a former assistant to Rutte, are among the frontrunners, broadcaster RTL said.

Rutte meanwhile has been tipped for the top jobs at NATO or the European Council.

But he indicated he would continue his work as a part-time teacher instead. "Maybe I'll do that for a few days," he told reporters.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
mark ruttenetherlands
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think the so-called blue light brigade should be banned in SA?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they are bullies who abuse their power
97% - 229 votes
No, govt officials need priority and protection
3% - 7 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

6h ago

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff

04 Jul

LISTEN | No pay, no play: A closer look at who is onside in the SAFA and Banyana standoff
LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions

03 Jul

LISTEN | Bling rings, love pentagons and mafia mobs - unmasking Mashatile's millions
LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?

26 Jun

LISTEN | Missing Titan: Has the rescue mission become a recovery?
LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash

22 Jun

LISTEN | Scam Nation: How fraudsters are finding creative ways to get their hands on your cash
LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far

21 Jun

LISTEN | Loftus darling Derick Hougaard is fighting for his life in hospital. What we know so far
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.79
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
24.14
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.65
+1.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.54
+1.7%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.0%
Platinum
925.43
+1.7%
Palladium
1,238.92
+0.3%
Gold
1,925.85
0.0%
Silver
23.12
+0.1%
Brent Crude
78.47
+2.5%
Top 40
69,098
-0.6%
All Share
74,346
-0.6%
Resource 10
60,426
-1.0%
Industrial 25
103,338
-0.2%
Financial 15
15,940
-0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery

27 Jun

EMPD officers honoured after driving cash-in-transit van, foiling robbery
PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness...

24 Jun

PICS | Raise the woof! Cape Town man chains himself to kennel to boost awareness about animal abuse
Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit...

23 Jun

Flush forward: How one social media post led to eradication of KZN school's pit toilets in 3 months
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team

06 Jul

Your business needs an upgrade: 6 reasons why Mac will work for your team
WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together

04 Jul

WATCH: Award-winning DJ, Prince Kaybee, and his Mac make sweet music together
WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement

04 Jul

WATCH: 90% of South Africans don’t save enough for retirement
WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth

04 Jul

WATCH: How to ramp up your business' e-commerce growth
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23185.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo