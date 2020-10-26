1h ago

add bookmark

Early US voting surpasses 2016 pre-election numbers, 9 days before election

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Early voting in the 2020 US election has already surpassed pre-election ballots from four years earlier.
  • According to the US Election Project, more than 59 million people have voted so far.
  • The Election Project has predicted that voter turnout this year could top 150 million in total.

Washington – Early voting in the 2020 US election has surpassed all the pre-election ballots from four years earlier, an independent vote monitor said on Sunday, with nine days still to go before the 3 November poll.

Millions of Americans wary of crowded polling booths during the coronavirus pandemic, and energised by an election fight that both President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden have framed as existential are smashing records for casting ballots, whether by mail or in person.

The tally by the independent US Election Project, run by the University of Florida, said that as of Sunday more than 59 million people had voted so far.

That is higher than the 57 million who voted early or by mail in 2016, according to the US Election Assistance Commission website.

So far, Democrats – who have encouraged early voting – have been leading the way, but whether that means Biden can breathe easy remains to be seen.

Trump for months has been claiming, without evidence, that mail-in ballots lead to fraud, and many Republicans are expected to vote on Election Day.

Turnout could top 150 million

With coronavirus cases spiking across the country, however, Michael McDonald – a political science professor at the University of Florida who administers the Election Project – warned that the strategy "looks all the more risky".

"What if at least some of his voters decide not to vote? What if a polling place becomes unavailable or an election office shuts down?" he tweeted.

The Election Project has predicted that turnout this year could top 150 million in total. Some 137 million ballots were cast in the 2016 election.

Some states key to the 2020 outcome were also firmly on the path to breaking records, such as Texas, where the Election Project said on Sunday that 80% of the early 2016 vote had already turned out.

"Folks, Texas still has in-person early voting until Friday, plus Election Day. No doubt Texas turnout will be above 2016. Question is, how much?" McDonald tweeted.

The election in Texas, traditionally a conservative bastion which has backed Republican candidates since 1980, is under close scrutiny, with some polls showing Biden in a position to edge out Trump.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Trump casts early ballot in Florida in presidential election
'Sick to my stomach': White women who voted for Trump turn on him
EXPLAINER | Red mirage, blue mirage: Beware of early US election wins
Read more on:
usus elections 2020
Lottery
Sweet Sunday for 2 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
47% - 8147 votes
It's four more years for Trump
53% - 9321 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?

23 Oct

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Money for nothing, but how do we correct the corruption ship?
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.25
(-0.25)
ZAR/GBP
21.24
(-0.36)
ZAR/EUR
19.22
(-0.02)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(-0.34)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(-0.09)
Gold
1904.41
(+0.33)
Silver
24.32
(-0.44)
Platinum
894.00
(-0.11)
Brent Crude
41.25
(0.00)
Palladium
2386.00
(+0.29)
All Share
55034.26
(-0.55)
Top 40
50410.06
(-0.56)
Financial 15
10705.99
(-0.79)
Industrial 25
74577.79
(-0.44)
Resource 10
52226.17
(-0.64)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op

17 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man survives fish tank cleaning injury after emergency op
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20294.5) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo