ECHR confirms order to stop deportation of migrant from UK to Rwanda

Protesters demonstrate outside the Rwanda High Commission against the Home Office's plan to relocate individuals identified as illegal immigrants or asylum seekers to Rwanda for processing, resettlement and asylum in London, United Kingdom on 8 June 2022.
Wiktor Szymanowicz/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The European Court of Human Rights confirmed it had issued an order on Tuesday preventing the deportation of one individual due to be on the first flight of migrants from Britain to Rwanda due to depart hours later.

The court had decided "that the applicant should not be removed until the expiry of a period of three weeks following the delivery of the final domestic decision in the ongoing judicial review proceedings", its ruling said.

More to follow.



