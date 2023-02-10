5h ago

Ecuador elections chief says ballot-printing scheme found

  • Ecuadorian authorities found an illegal ballot printing centre.
  • The country is holding a referendum on sending drug and weapons suspects abroad for trial.
  • The centre was located in Guayas province.

Ecuador's National Electoral Council said on Thursday it had discovered a vote-tampering operation, casting a cloud over last weekend's referendum in which voters rejected allowing suspected drug and weapons traffickers to be extradited.

Enrique Pita, vice president of the council, "apparently found a clandestine centre where illegal ballots were being printed", council chief Diana Atamaint said at a news conference.

She said the centre was in Guayas province that surrounds Guayaquil, Ecuador's largest city and a hotbed of organised crime and gang violence.

Last weekend's referendum would have allowed President Guillermo Lasso to send Ecuadoran suspects abroad for trial on narcotics and weapons charges.

READ | 'It is a declaration of war' - Five die in Ecuador blast officials blame on crime gangs

Atamaint did not say if the bogus ballots were for "Yes" or "No".

She said all legitimate ballots, of which 99% have been computed, are "intact" and under police and military guard.

Election staffers count votes at a polling station
Election staffers count votes at a polling station during local elections, in Nayon, Metropolitan District of Quito.

The electoral council had said previously that about 11% of ballots presented inconsistencies.

In addition to the extradition question, the referendum asked voters to decide on the number of deputies in Congress, among other measures.

Atamaint said she filed a complaint with the prosecutor's office for the possible vote-tampering case in Guayas.

Earlier this week, President Guillermo Lasso called the vote count "slow" and "erratic" although he acknowledged defeat in the referendum. He had campaigned for its approval.

