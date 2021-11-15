1h ago

Ecuador military, prison heads resign after 68 dead in jail riot

  • Sixty-eight people died in the latest outbreak of violence between inmates at an overcrowded prison in Guayaquil.
  • The violent prison outbreaks in Ecuador have claimed the lives of more than 320 inmates so far in 2021.
  • Another riot at the prison in Guayaquil in September left 119 dead.

The heads of Ecuador's armed forces and prisons resigned Monday after weekend riots left 68 dead in the latest outbreak of violence between inmates aligned to rival gangs, the government said.

President Guillermo Lasso accepted the resignations of Vice Admiral Jorge Cabrera, head of the joint command, and Bolivar Garzon, head of the SNAI prisons agency, the president's office said in a statement.

Fighting over the weekend between inmates armed with guns, machetes and explosives killed dozens at an overcrowded prison in Guayaquil before authorities could regain control.

Social media posts showed gruesome images of prisoners beating and setting fire to bloodied bodies.

This year, Ecuador's violent, decrepit and overcrowded prisons have seen some of the worst rioting in the history of Latin American penitentiaries.

More than 320 inmates have been killed so far in 2021, and the latest riot happened despite a state of emergency enforced in Ecuador's prison system after even deadlier fighting in September.

The presidency said Lasso agreed to the resignations of Cabrera and Garzon at a meeting on measures to prevent further prison violence with his interior and defense ministers, as well as the military and police chiefs.

WATCH | 30 dead in Ecuador's latest prison violence say officials

Lasso appointed army commander General Orlando Fuel as the new head of the joint command. Marlo Brito, who was head of the Center for Strategic Intelligence (CIES), took over from Garzon at the SNAI.

Another riot in the same prison in Ecuador's southwest in September left 119 dead - making it the largest such massacre in the country's history, and one of the worst in Latin America.

Nestled between the world's biggest cocaine producers, Colombia and Peru, Ecuador has seen a surge of violence blamed on fighting between rival drug groups.

The country of 17.7 million people is favoured by traffickers because of its porous borders, a dollarized economy and major seaports for export.

Seizures of drugs, mainly cocaine, reached a record of 155 tons between January and October 2021, while street crime and warring between gang-aligned prisoners has left more than 2,000 dead so far this year.

