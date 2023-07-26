58m ago

Share

Ecuador prison violence leaves at least 11 dead

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Ecuadorian police recovered 11 bodies and 29 body parts in Guayaquil prison after gang clashes, with the official death toll yet to be determined. 
  • President Lasso declares a 60-day state of emergency as violence in prisons escalates, and 17 guards are held hostage in Esmeraldas.
  • Amid prison violence, presidential candidates vow reforms; over 100 prison officers are freed, and authorities seize weapons and drugs. 

Ecuador's police said on Wednesday they had recovered 11 bodies and 29 body parts after retaking control of various cell blocks at a prison in Guayaquil where members of different criminal groups fought over the weekend.

The forensic effort at the Penitenciaría del Litoral prison continues to determine the official death toll, Cesar Zapata, the police director of citizen security and public order, told journalists.

The figure seemed to contradict that given on Tuesday by the country's attorney general's office, which tallied 31 prisoner deaths.

"We are carrying out a collection and verification of the exterior and interior to be able to determine exactly how many bodies there are," said Zapata, who added authorities were confirming whether the body parts belonged to already-recovered remains.

This week's latest surge of prison violence comes during campaigning for the 20 August elections, with some presidential candidates pledging prison reforms.

Seventeen prison guards were being held hostage on Wednesday at a jail in the city of Esmeraldas, prisons agency SNAI said.

More than 100 prison officers in jails nationwide were freed on Tuesday, and SNAI said prisoners had lifted hunger strikes at some facilities.

The 2 700 soldiers and police officers who entered the Penitenciaria del Litoral prison confiscated high-calibre weapons, including grenade launchers, drugs, cell phones and bullet-proof vests.

The disturbances led President Guillermo Lasso to declare a 60-day state of emergency for the country's prisons and allow the military to help retake control.

Lasso has regularly declared states of emergency in the country's prisons as he tries to tackle the violence that has surged since 2021, claiming the lives of at least 400 prisoners.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ecuador
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think Paul Mashatile is fit to be president of SA in the future?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, his sketchy lifestyle is a red flag
96% - 8390 votes
Yes, he hasn't committed any crime
4% - 365 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault

8h ago

LISTEN | Joburg explosion: One week later and zero developments on who is at fault
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg

13 Jul

LISTEN | City of cold: Plummeting temperatures brrring unexpected, rare snowfall to Joburg
LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark

12 Jul

LISTEN | Unplugged: How Eskom's prepaid electricity update crisis might leave millions in the dark
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.61
-0.4%
Rand - Pound
22.80
-0.6%
Rand - Euro
19.53
-0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.90
+0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.8%
Platinum
965.94
-0.1%
Palladium
1,262.02
-1.9%
Gold
1,972.71
+0.4%
Silver
24.95
+1.0%
Brent Crude
83.64
+1.1%
Top 40
72,251
+0.1%
All Share
77,546
+0.0%
Resource 10
64,492
-0.9%
Industrial 25
105,290
+0.3%
Financial 15
16,986
+0.9%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela...

16 Jul

Long run to Speedo-m: Joburg man braves cold to raise funds for Nelson Mandela Foundation
Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the...

12 Jul

Mission 'I'm possible': Cape Town's first blind tour guide shows a new side of the city
Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital

29 Jun

Gogo, 80, can see again after successful cataract op at rural hospital
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

9h ago

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding

25 Jul

How the right laptop can help you beat loadshedding
South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck

20 Jul

South Africans are using 65% of their monthly income to service debt | #RealityCheck
WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge

19 Jul

WATCH | Transformation: The C-Suite Challenge
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23194.14) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo