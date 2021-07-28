20m ago

Ecuador revokes WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange’s citizenship

  • Julian Assange's Ecuadorian citizenship has been revoked.
  • This after the country notified Australia that Assange's naturalisation had been nullified. 
  • Assange's lawyer, however, says the decision was made without due process.

A court has revoked WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange‘s Ecuadorian citizenship.

Ecuador’s justice system formally notified the Australian that his naturalisation had been nullified after Ecuadorian authorities said the supporting letter had multiple inconsistencies, different signatures, the possible alteration of documents and unpaid fees, among other issues.

Carlos Poveda, Assange’s lawyer, told The Associated Press news agency the decision was made without due process and Assange was not allowed to appear in the case.

“On the date [Assange] was cited, he was deprived of his liberty and with a health crisis inside the deprivation of liberty centre where he was being held,” Poveda said, adding he would file an appeal.

Assange remains imprisoned in London’s high-security Belmarsh prison as the United States seeks his extradition. A UK court ruled in January that Assange should not be extradited to the US, saying the move would be “oppressive”.

Trove

He has been accused of conspiring with former US military intelligence analyst Chelsea Manning to leak a trove of classified material in 2010. His supporters and press freedom groups view him as an investigative reporter who has brought war crimes to light.

The secret documents relating to the military engagement of Allied forces in Afghanistan were released on WikiLeaks while Assange also collaborated with journalists at prominent news outlets.

A total of 18 charges relating to “Assange’s alleged role in one of the largest compromises of classified information in the history of the United States” have been lodged by Washington, laid out in a statement by the US Department of Justice. US  officials argue Assange put the lives of US informants at risk.

If found guilty, Assange could be jailed in the US for 175 years.

Assange fled to Ecuador’s embassy in London in 2012 to avoid extradition. He was granted asylum there and later gained citizenship.

At the time, Ecuador’s government planned to grant Assange diplomatic status, which would allow him to safely leave the embassy.

However, tensions later flared between Quito and Assange.

The Ecuadorian government revoked his asylum status in 2019 and Assange was subsequently jailed by British police for violating bail conditions.

