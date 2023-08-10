35m ago

Share

Ecuadoran presidential candidate Villavicencio shot dead after campaign rally

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Candles are seen on the pavement outside the sports complex where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated on the eve, in Quito on 10 August.
Candles are seen on the pavement outside the sports complex where Ecuadorean presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was assassinated on the eve, in Quito on 10 August.
Rodrigo Buendia/AFP
  • Presidential hopeful Fernando Villavicencio was killed after a campaign rally in Quinto on Wednesday.
  • Ecuador President Guillermo Lasso blamed the assassination on organised crime.
  • In recent years, a mayor and a parliamentary candidate have been killed in violence linked to drug trafficking in the country.

Ecuadoran presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio was shot dead after holding a rally in Quito on Wednesday evening, top officials said.

President Guillermo Lasso blamed Villavicencio's death on "organized crime" in a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, and vowed to bring the perpetrators to justice.

Lasso said:

Outraged and shocked by the assassination of presidential candidate Fernando Villavicencio, For his memory and for his fight, I assure you that this crime will not go unpunished.

The 59-year-old centrist was one of eight candidates in the first round of the country's presidential election scheduled for 20 August.

Villavicencio was killed as he was leaving a stadium in northern Quito after holding a campaign rally, officials said.

The country's main newspaper, El Universo, reported that he was assassinated "hitman-style and with three shots to the head."

Earlier this month, Villavicencio had complained that he and his team were receiving threats.


'Full weight of the law'

Lasso summoned top security officials for an urgent meeting on "this event that has shocked the country."

"Organized crime has gone too far, but the full weight of the law will be applied to them," Lasso said in his post.

According to the latest polls, Villavicencio, a former journalist and former parliament member, ranked second with support of around 13 percent of voters, behind lawyer Luisa Gonzalez, who is close to former left-wing president Rafael Correa.

People take cover after shots were fired at the en
People take cover after shots were fired at the end of a rally of Ecuadorian presidential cadidate Fernando Villavicencio in Quito on 9 August

In recent years, Ecuador has been hit by a wave of violence linked to drug trafficking which, in the midst of the electoral process, has already led to the death of a mayor and a parliamentary candidate.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE), Diana Atamaint, had said earlier Wednesday that several members of her organization, which is responsible for supervising the ballot, had received death threats.

Atamaint was among the officials summoned by Lasso for the security meeting, along with the Attorney General, the president of the National Court of Justice and others.

The president also sent a message to Villavicencio's family.

"My solidarity and my condolences with his wife and his daughters," he said in his post.

 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ecuadorpolitical killingsassasination
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What is one area that you think is key to unlocking the empowerment of South Africa women?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ensuring equal pay
17% - 567 votes
Putting an end to GBV
34% - 1128 votes
Boosting job creation
38% - 1274 votes
Easing the burden of care
5% - 176 votes
Upholding reproductive justice
6% - 184 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead

08 Aug

LISTEN | Bok bombshell: Injuries tear into Rugby World Cup squad but Kolisi ready to lead
LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together

08 Aug

LISTEN | Forever yena: SA's Bonnie & Clyde, Magudumana and Bester, appear in court together
LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard

07 Aug

LISTEN | Roads closed, commuters stranded as Cape Town taxi strike mayhem hits hard
LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar

23 Jul

LISTEN | Please, sir, may they have some more? Laduma Ngxokolo responds to MaXhosa residency uproar
LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New...

19 Jul

LISTEN | Dickason trial: How a Pretoria mom strangled, smothered and killed her children in New Zealand
LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?

18 Jul

LISTEN | High and dry: What happens if the water in Joburg doesn't come back after planned outage?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.72
+1.4%
Rand - Pound
23.79
+1.4%
Rand - Euro
20.62
+1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+1.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+1.9%
Platinum
911.62
+1.5%
Palladium
1,289.77
+3.2%
Gold
1,920.25
+0.3%
Silver
22.88
+0.9%
Brent Crude
87.55
+1.6%
Top 40
72,216
+1.2%
All Share
77,750
+1.2%
Resource 10
60,636
+1.0%
Industrial 25
108,144
+1.6%
Financial 15
17,412
+0.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives

09 Aug

These South African medical students aren’t waiting until they graduate to save lives
'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope...

03 Aug

'I can achieve anything': Official recognition of sign language brings new hope for the deaf
Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze...

29 Jul

Hero Joburg businessman acts swiftly to save neighbours after warehouse blaze threatens homes
Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day

18 Jul

Souper heroes: Chefs with Compassion cook 104 360 litres of soup for Mandela Day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem...

02 Aug

WATCH | How the MacBook Pro M1 is helping to restore Kwandwe reserve's ecosystem to its full glory
WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks

01 Aug

WATCH | 3 ways businesses are protecting your data from cybersecurity risks
Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues

28 Jul

Find the best power solution to help you beat the loadshedding blues
Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle

26 Jul

Absa Money Makeover: How to stop the debt cycle
Find More
GooglePlayLink HuaweiGalleryLink AppleStoreLink
© 2023 (3.0.23215.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo