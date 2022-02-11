31m ago

add bookmark

Eight alleged drug traffickers killed in Rio police raid on slum

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Civil Police officers take part in an operation against alleged drug traffickers at the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP)
Civil Police officers take part in an operation against alleged drug traffickers at the Jacarezinho favela in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Mauro Pimentel/AFP)
  • A police raid in Rio de Janeiro erupted into an intense  firefight, leaving eight alleged drug traffickers dead.
  • A large amount of drugs, firearms and grenades were seized in the operation.
  • Rio's hundreds of slums, or favelas, are often under the de facto rule of drug gangs and militias.

A police raid on a Rio de Janeiro slum erupted into an intense firefight Friday, leaving eight alleged drug traffickers dead, authorities said.

Police said the pre-dawn raid in the neighborhood of Vila Cruzeiro, on Rio's north side, targeted drug traffickers believed to have fled there from another slum nearby, Jacarezinho, where authorities have mounted a major anti-drug trafficking operation.

The Rio state police force said on Twitter the Vila Cruzeiro raid had led to clashes that left eight "criminals" fatally wounded.

"We ran into a lot of resistance moving forward to carry out our operation. Those individuals were probably part of that resistance," police colonel Luiz Henrique Marinho told news site G1.

Police said they had seized firearms, grenades and "a large amount of drugs" in the raid.

Videos posted on social media showed armored police vehicles advancing through the favela's narrow streets as shots rang out.

Rio's hundreds of slums, or favelas, are often under the de facto rule of drug gangs and militias.

Rio state Governor Claudio Castro is looking to change that with the pilot program to "reconquer" Jacarezinho, a bastion for the Comando Vermelho (Red Command), one of Brazil's biggest drug gangs.

READ | At least seven bodies found after Brazil police raid

Last month, more than 1 000 heavily armed police raided Jacarezinho to retake the favela, where the state government now plans to implement social programmes and infrastructure projects to improve life for residents.

But residents, many of whom were left cowering in their homes by last month's raid, are not all convinced.

On Thursday, protesters blocked one of the favela's main streets to condemn the police killing of an alleged drug trafficker.

Jacarezinho has been the scene of some of the worst violence between police and drug gangs recently.

Last May, a police raid on the favela left 28 people dead, some allegedly killed in cold blood.

PICS | 'I only had time to take my children out back' - resident recounts deadly Rio favela drug raid

Brazil's Supreme Court last week ordered the Rio state government to present a plan within 90 days to reduce the violence of often deadly police raids in the favelas.

The court also gave the police 180 days to adopt body and vehicle cameras and GPS trackers to help hold officers accountable for their actions during such raids.

We want to hear your views on the news. Subscribe to News24 to be part of the conversation in the comments section of this article.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
brazildrugs
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Do you think SONA 2022 will boost investor confidence and create jobs?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I think Ramaphosa hit the right notes
13% - 304 votes
No, it's the usual empty promises
77% - 1818 votes
I don't know
10% - 244 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.08
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.50
+0.4%
Rand - Euro
17.18
+0.9%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.82
+0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.6%
Gold
1,840.02
+0.7%
Silver
23.35
+0.7%
Palladium
2,196.00
-2.7%
Platinum
1,023.00
-0.6%
Brent Crude
91.41
-0.2%
Top 40
69,681
-0.4%
All Share
76,383
-0.3%
Resource 10
77,619
-0.8%
Industrial 25
93,466
-0.4%
Financial 15
15,956
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools

31 Jan

Tygerberg mountain bikers donate R80 000 to local schools
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund...

27 Jan

FEEL GOOD | To keep a 10-year promise, Joburg woman plans to run 295km to fund Nellie's matric
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22040.11) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo