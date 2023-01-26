1h ago

add bookmark

Eight dead, including six Chinese nationals, after ship sinks near Japan

accreditation
Korean Coast Guard members search for missing people after a Hong Kong cargo ship sank.
Korean Coast Guard members search for missing people after a Hong Kong cargo ship sank.
HANDOUT / KOREA COAST GUARD / AFP
  • Eight people died when a ship sank off the coast of Japan on Tuesday. 
  • Korean and Japanese vessels were involved in the search, which retrieved 13 crew members. 
  • Nine people are still missing. 

Eight people are dead, including six Chinese nationals, after a ship sank in waters off the coast of Japan, a Chinese diplomat and the Japanese coast guard said on Thursday.

The Jin Tian, carrying crew from China and Myanmar, sent a distress signal on Tuesday evening from a position around 110km west of the remote and uninhabited Danjo Islands in far southwestern Japan.

The ship's captain used a satellite phone to tell the South Korean coast guard that he and the crew would abandon the sinking ship in the early hours of Wednesday morning, the Jeju coast guard said.

Multiple vessels and aircraft from Japan's coast guard and military were also involved in the search, which retrieved 13 crew members.

Three private ships in the area also helped to pick up five of the stranded crew members, Japan's coast guard said.

China's consul general in the city of Fukuoka, Lu Guijun, told state broadcaster CGTN on Thursday that of the 13 people found, "eight have been confirmed dead, of whom six are Chinese".

He added:

Five of them - including four Chinese crew members - are not in life-threatening conditions.

"We express our deepest condolences to the unfortunate victims."

The Japanese coast guard later confirmed the toll given by Lu, adding that the other two dead crew members were from Myanmar. Nine more people remained missing, it said - four from China and five from Myanmar.

Officials from local Chinese missions visited the Nagasaki coast guard, the Fukuoka consulate said, where they laid flowers for the dead crew members and expressed their condolences.

They also visited survivors, conveying a message from China's ambassador to Japan, Kong Xuanyou, while providing clothing, food and drinks, the consulate said.

READ | A family captured the moment they found their son who'd been lost at sea for hours in a viral TikTok

The accident came as a cold snap hit much of Asia, with daytime temperatures on some Japanese islands nearest the rescue site reaching just three degrees Celsius.

The 6 651-ton Jin Tian is registered in Hong Kong, Japan's coast guard said.

In 2020, a cargo ship with 43 crew and 6 000 cattle on board sank off southwestern Japan after being caught in a typhoon. Two crew survived.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
chinajapanmyanmarshipdrowning
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What are your thoughts on the possibility of having permanent Stage 2 or 3 load shedding?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I'll take that over constant schedule changes
13% - 294 votes
Why are we normalising Eskom’s mess?
73% - 1670 votes
I've already found alternative ways of powering my home/business
14% - 313 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022

30 Dec 2022

PODCAST | The Story: Climate change, tavern deaths and a serial arsonist - a look back at 2022
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India

31 Dec 2022

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 4): India
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.08
+0.2%
Rand - Pound
21.17
+0.2%
Rand - Euro
18.60
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.15
+0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.4%
Platinum
1,028.22
-1.0%
Palladium
1,695.24
0.0%
Gold
1,935.96
-0.5%
Silver
23.73
-0.7%
Brent Crude
86.12
-0.0%
Top 40
74,244
+0.7%
All Share
80,269
+0.7%
Resource 10
78,424
-0.2%
Industrial 25
102,525
+1.3%
Financial 15
16,130
+0.3%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra

25 Jan

Stripe action: Western Cape wine estate celebrates birth of quagga-like zebra
Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return

24 Jan

Cape Town streets set to burst into colour as revered carnival makes a return
Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 

24 Jan

Wheel good: this Pretoria animal lover has changed the lives of disabled animals 
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep 2022

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream...

5h ago

WATCH | What unnecessary expense is holding you back from going on that dream holiday?
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world

5h ago

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Banking and e-Commerce in a digital world
SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling...

13 Jan

SA’s favourite hotspots level up into ‘awesome spaces’ with free wifi and chilling cocktails
Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access...

13 Jan

Enjoy the High Rise Chilla - the cocktail of the summer - at a new ‘Access Awesome’ hotspot
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23016.8) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo