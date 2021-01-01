Eight found dead from suspected gas poisoning after New Year celebration in Bosnia

Eight youngsters died in Bosnia overnight Friday in a weekend house where they were celebrating the New Year, police said, with local media reporting that they were victims of gas poisoning.

The victims include four men and four women between 18 and 20 years of age who were found dead in the weekend house in a village in southern Bosnia, police said.

Officers and ambulances rushed to the scene after being informed that several people, who were celebrating the New Year, had been found in unconscious states in Trebistovo, police official Milan Galic told regional TV channel N1.

"The most likely cause of death is... gas poisoning," he said, adding that more details would be known after the investigation.

Local media reported that the victims died most likely from the exposure to gas that apparently came from a generator.

Prime Minister Zoran Tegeltija expressed his condolences to the victims' families.