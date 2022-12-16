42m ago

Eight killed, dozens missing in Malaysia landslide

Rescue workers arrive to the site for a search and rescue mission following a landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor, on December 16, 2022.
Rescue workers arrive to the site for a search and rescue mission following a landslide in Batang Kali, Selangor, on December 16, 2022.
ARIF KARTONO / AFP

At least eight people died after a landslide struck a Malaysian campsite on Friday, officials said, as rescuers searched for dozens who were still missing.

Seven people were injured in the landslide near the town of Batang Kali, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur and near a mountain casino resort, the National Disaster Management Agency said in a tweet.

Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains, which are regular at the end of the year. However, there were no heavy rains recorded overnight in Batang Kali.

The government has imposed strict rules with regards to hillside development, but landslides have continued to occur after bouts of bad weather.

In March, four people were killed after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains buried their homes in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.

In one of the deadliest such incidents, a huge mudslide in 1993 brought on by heavy rain caused a 12-storey residential building outside the capital to collapse, killing 48 people.


