28m ago

add bookmark

Eight killed in Iraq clashes over farmland

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
An Iraqi police officer on patrol. (Photo by Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images)
An Iraqi police officer on patrol. (Photo by Ameer Al Mohammedaw/picture alliance via Getty Images)

At least eight people were killed in armed clashes in southern Iraq Wednesday when arguments over the ownership of agricultural land turned deadly, officials said.

The fighting broke out in Maysan province, with the violence centred in a village some 70 kilometres south of provincial capital Amarah.

Mohammed al-Saray, a forensics department official in Amarah, said eight people had died and a dozen others had been wounded, including women and children.

A security source, speaking on condition of anonymity, said one group had "taken over state-owned agricultural land" and relatives from the same tribe were "demanding an equal share".

In Iraq, where state institutions have been weakened by decades of war, tribes are powerful actors - particularly in its oil-rich south, where they have their own moral and judicial codes as well as huge caches of arms.

In Maysan, a province bordering Iran, drug trafficking, tribal disputes and political score-settling have combined into a toxic mix.

Violence is a common and police and judicial officials have been regular targets of assassination attempts.

On Monday, police announced a "joint security operation" with the army in Maysan to find those behind the assassination of a tribal chief, Sheikh Mohamed al-Faysali, who was killed outside his home.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
iraq
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 9655 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4158 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.79
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
19.85
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
16.61
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.26
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-0.0%
Gold
1,863.93
-0.2%
Silver
22.31
-1.2%
Palladium
2,242.50
-1.0%
Platinum
991.00
+2.6%
Brent Crude
104.97
-2.5%
Top 40
63,574
-1.3%
All Share
70,358
-1.4%
Resource 10
75,670
-1.6%
Industrial 25
77,185
-1.7%
Financial 15
15,939
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the...

03 May

‘It’s a moment I’ll never ever forget’: Gerda Steyn on setting a new record at the Two Oceans Marathon
PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve

30 Apr

PICS | Four black rhino bulls find new home at KZN reserve
WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing...

29 Apr

WATCH | Trading spanners for spatulas - Soweto food truck owner 'repairing tastebuds' one burger at a time
Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel

25 Apr

Deaf barista a hit with customers and staff at ANEW Hilton hotel
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22102.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo