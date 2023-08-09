Eleven missing after eastern France fire

Authorities say 11 adults were missing following a fire at a care centre in France.
Eleven adults were unaccounted for following a fire in lodging at a care centre for troubled young people in eastern France, authorities said on Wednesday.
The local fire service told AFP they were alerted about the blaze in the town of Wintzenheim at around 04:30.
According to the fire department, the lodging was rented by an association that helps disabled people.
The local government in a statement said the fire was under control, but added that 11 people were unaccounted for and 17 others were evacuated.
