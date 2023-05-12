36m ago

Share

Elon Musk says Twitter to get new CEO within weeks

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • Elon Musk has announced the end of his search for the next CEO of Twitter and an unnamed woman will take over from him in about six weeks.
  • Musk will transition to executive chair and chief technology officer, overseeing product, software, and sysops.
  • The Wall Street Journal reported that NBCUniversal's head of advertising Linda Yaccarino was in talks for the role, but Musk did not confirm the appointment.

Elon Musk has announced the end of his search for the next CEO of Twitter.

In a Twitter post on Thursday, Musk said the unnamed woman would take over from him in about six weeks.

Musk added that he would transition to executive chair and chief technology officer “overseeing product, software & sysops”.

While Musk did not name his replacement, the Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the situation, on Thursday reported that NBCUniversal’s head of advertising Linda Yaccarino was in talks for the role.

Musk’s announcement comes after Twitter users in December voted overwhelmingly for the Tesla CEO to step down as head of the social media networks in a poll he conducted himself.


Musk, who also leads rocket company SpaceX, ushered in sweeping changes at Twitter after buying the platform for $44bn last year, including laying off about 80 percent of employees, loosening moderation standards and launching a paid service called Twitter Blue.

Musk’s tenure has been hailed by conservatives as a win for free speech but criticised by many on the left for giving open slather to hate speech and misinformation.

The influential social media platform has also suffered a number of glitches and outages, as well as the loss of some major advertisers, since Musk took charge.

Tesla shares rose by about 2 percent following Musk’s announcement amid concerns among some shareholders that the billionaire’s attention has been divided among too many ventures.

Earlier this week, former Fox News host Tucker Carlson announced he would launch a “new version” of his top-rated show on Twitter, prompting speculation about this relationship with Musk.

Musk said Twitter had not signed a “deal of any kind whatsoever” with Carlson and that the conservative commentator would be subject to the same rules as all other content creators on the platform.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
twitterelon muskus
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you agree with calls to move away from the US dollar as the world’s reserve currency?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the USD wields the power
67% - 285 votes
Yes, let’s empower other currencies
33% - 142 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?

05 May

LISTEN | Soweto Derby: Who'll be on the receiving end of agony as Amakhosi and Buccaneers clash?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Could Gerhard Ackerman’s conviction uncover more child sex abuse kingpins?
LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?

26 Apr

LISTEN | Thinking the unthinkable: What if Siya Kolisi can’t make the World Cup?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.18
-1.7%
Rand - Pound
24.00
-0.7%
Rand - Euro
20.93
-1.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.85
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-1.5%
Platinum
1,091.73
-0.8%
Palladium
1,558.18
-2.1%
Gold
2,014.21
-0.8%
Silver
24.16
-4.9%
Brent Crude
76.41
-1.4%
Top 40
71,634
-1.0%
All Share
76,997
-1.0%
Resource 10
69,272
-2.8%
Industrial 25
105,652
+0.7%
Financial 15
14,662
-3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special'...

01 May

Joburg para-athlete planning a 1 500km cycle, 7.5km swim to help a 'very special' teen
FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise...

26 Apr

FEEL GOOD | Cape firefighters who braved Two Oceans marathon in full uniform raise R180K for NPO
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?

03 May

What if I could kickstart my dream business by cutting down on takeaways?
What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?

03 May

What if I could travel the world by cutting down on shopping?
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo