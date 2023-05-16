Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein litigation in US Virgin Islands

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.



According to a Monday court filing, the Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Musk on April 28.

The filing said Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there.

The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

The subpoena sought all communications between the entrepreneur and JPMorgan regarding Epstein as well as communications between Musk and Epstein.

The subpoena also sought all documents regarding fees that Musk paid to Epstein or to JPMorgan regarding accounts or relationship with JPMorgan.

It also asked Musk for all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.







