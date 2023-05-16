28m ago

Share

Elon Musk subpoenaed in Jeffrey Epstein litigation in US Virgin Islands

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Elon Musk.
Elon Musk.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images

The US Virgin Islands has subpoenaed Tesla Inc CEO Elon Musk in its lawsuit accusing JPMorgan Chase & Co of helping enable sexual abuses by late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

According to a Monday court filing, the Virgin Islands issued a subpoena to Musk on April 28.

The filing said Musk, one of the richest people in the world, may have been referred to JPMorgan by Epstein.

Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The US Virgin Islands accuses JPMorgan of missing red flags about Epstein's abuse of women on Little St. James, a private island he owned there.

The bank has said it should not be held liable for a former top executive's relationship with Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 in a Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges.

READ | Ghislaine Maxwell to ask appeals court to throw out sex trafficking conviction

The subpoena sought all communications between the entrepreneur and JPMorgan regarding Epstein as well as communications between Musk and Epstein.

The subpoena also sought all documents regarding fees that Musk paid to Epstein or to JPMorgan regarding accounts or relationship with JPMorgan.

It also asked Musk for all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
jeffrey epsteinelon muskuscrime and courts
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Will you be getting your hands on a copy of André de Ruyter's newly released memoir?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, I want all the Eskom dirt
55% - 790 votes
No, we've heard it all already
45% - 657 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree

15 May

LISTEN | And the Oscar for worst performance goes to... Mabuyane: Inside the premier's sham degree
LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage...

15 May

LISTEN | Undercover brother: André de Ruyter writes an Eskom tell-all featuring spies, sabotage and subversion
LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA

15 May

LISTEN | #LadyRussiaGate: That Russian ship, a diplomatic furore and what it all means for SA
LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?

05 May

LISTEN | Stormers vs Bulls URC quarters: A sixth Capetonian win or Bulls bounce back?
PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?

03 May

PODCAST | Consexual with Dr Eve: How soon can I have sex after giving birth? How will it feel?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
Listen
Rand - Dollar
19.05
-0.2%
Rand - Pound
23.88
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
20.75
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.74
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.4%
Platinum
1,065.43
-0.1%
Palladium
1,526.38
+0.1%
Gold
2,009.16
-0.4%
Silver
23.85
-1.0%
Brent Crude
75.23
+1.4%
Top 40
73,054
+0.2%
All Share
78,397
+0.2%
Resource 10
69,469
-0.2%
Industrial 25
108,643
+0.4%
Financial 15
14,901
+0.1%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants

15 May

WATCH | Cape Town's latest social housing development welcomes tenants
WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump...

12 May

WATCH | Hermanus pupils give stranded paraglider a safe landing with high jump mattresses
'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at...

10 May

'I saw him in a panic': 'Hero' UK Ironman triathlete saves boy from drowning at Cape Town beach
Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first...

08 May

Soweto hospital gives heroic pupil second chance at life by performing its first heart surgery
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award

6h ago

Big year for content as Adspace24's studio wins global award
Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors

10 May

Franschhoek Literary Festival 2023 to host local and international authors
You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car

10 May

You have options: Get a second offer when selling or buying your car
Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans

09 May

Democratising the English Premier League for all South Africans
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23103.7) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo