13m ago

add bookmark

'Emerging from a dark winter' - Biden says all US adults to be eligible for Covid-19 vaccines by May

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • US President Joe Biden has announced a projected date of 1 May for all Americans to be eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.
  • Biden says he hopes for the country to return to some semblance of normalcy by 4 July, Independence Day.
  • This, shortly after Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, a $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid package touted as a major political victory.

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden told US states on Thursday to make all adults eligible for a coronavirus vaccine by 1 May and urged Americans to stay vigilant or face more restrictions, hours after he signed a $1.9 trillion stimulus bill into law.

In a forceful but sombre speech from the White House on the first anniversary of the pandemic lockdown, Biden said if Americans pulled together there could be a greater sense of normalcy – and some backyard barbecue parties with small groups – on the US Independence Day holiday on 4 July.

That date is a new goal for the president and a projection of hope amid a pandemic that has killed more than 530 000 people in the United States, the most of any country.

To achieve his summer target, Biden said he needed Americans' help.

"If we don't stay vigilant and the conditions change, then we may have to reinstate restrictions to get back on track," he said in an evening address from the White House, his first in television prime time since becoming president.

"We've made so much progress. This is not the time to let up. Just as we are emerging from a dark winter into a hopeful spring and summer is not the time to not stick with the rules," he said.

Republicans swiftly criticised Biden for his cautious approach. "What America needs now is to fully reopen our economy and our classrooms," House of Representatives Republican leader Kevin McCarthy said on Twitter.

Biden said he was ordering US states, territories and tribes to make all adults eligible to receive a coronavirus vaccine by 1 May. The White House has said it would have enough vaccine supply to vaccinate the adult population by the end of May. About 10% of Americans so far have been fully vaccinated.

Administration officials said he would deploy 4 000 more troops to help with the vaccine effort, bringing the total number to 6 000. The White House is also seeking to expand the pool of people able to administer shots to include dentists, optometrists, paramedics, veterinarians and medical students.

Biden campaigned last year on a promise that he would tackle the pandemic more effectively than Republican president Donald Trump, and he has sought to encourage and model behaviour, such as mask-wearing, that Trump eschewed.

In his speech, Biden took a swipe at his predecessor by saying the virus was initially met with "denials for days, weeks, then months, that led to more deaths, more infections, more stress, more loneliness".

Biden said hate crimes and harassment against Asian Americans must stop. Trump repeatedly referred to the disease as the "China virus".

Biden also encouraged Americans to keep up mitigation efforts – wearing masks, keeping social distance and practising good hygiene – to stop the virus and its variants from spreading. A number of states have been loosening restrictions as Americans, like many people around the world, grow weary of pandemic life.

"Photos and videos from 2019 feel like they were taken in another era. The last vacation. The last birthday with friends. The last holiday with extended family," Biden said, recounting the toll the virus has wrought.

He said the country would come away from the crisis stronger. "We faced and overcame one of the toughest and darkest periods in this nation's history – darkest we've ever known," he said.

Political victory

Earlier in the day, Biden signed the American Rescue Plan, designed to be a financial bridge to hard-hit Americans and a boost to the economy, in the Oval Office with Vice President Kamala Harris at his side. The $1.9 trillion package is a major political victory for the Democratic president fewer than two months into his administration.

Biden and top members of his administration will embark on a victory lap in the coming weeks to laud and explain the legislation, which got final approval from the US House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The package provides $400 billion for $1 400 direct payments to most Americans, $350 billion in aid to state and local governments, an expansion of the child tax credit and increased funding for Covid-19 vaccine distribution. The bill passed without a single vote from Republicans, who complained the price tag was too high.

Coronavirus-related lockdowns and restrictions have cost millions of jobs, and Biden is focused on confronting the economic fallout. Direct deposits from the legislation would come as early as this weekend, the White House said.

Biden will discuss the benefits of the pandemic relief bill during trips to Pennsylvania and Georgia next week.

The lockdown from Covid-19 began under Trump, who played down the crisis in its early stages, while repeatedly predicting the virus would soon disappear even as his administration pushed to speed up vaccine development.

The former president and his wife, Melania Trump, did not appear in a public service announcement released on Thursday encouraging Covid-19 vaccinations and featuring all of the other living former US presidents and their spouses.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
'Help is here' - Biden's $1.9 trillion Covid-19 aid bill wins final approval in House
Less talk, more action: No drama Joe Biden quietly triumphs in first weeks in office
Joe Biden names two high-ranking women generals to lead US military commands
Read more on:
joe bidenusus politicscoronavirus
Lottery
Here are your Lotto and Lotto Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
When a Covid-19 vaccine for under 16's becomes available, will you be taking your children to get it?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, immediately!
38% - 5213 votes
I'll wait to see how others respond
25% - 3424 votes
No, I don't think they need it
36% - 4950 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair

26 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 3: Decades of false starts add to a family's despair
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues

19 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW EPISODE 2: False hopes and dead ends, but mother's search continues
MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson

14 Jan

MISSING MATTHEW | A podcast series delving into the disappearance of 9-year-old Matthew Ohlsson
PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'

12 Dec 2020

PODCAST | MISSING MATTHEW: 23 years without answers - 'a missing child is worse than a dead child'
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was

11 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Reflections on the year that was
PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?

04 Dec 2020

PODCAST | POLITICS UNMUTED: Is government ready to deal with the second wave of infections?
view
ZAR/USD
14.97
(-1.15)
ZAR/GBP
20.84
(-0.59)
ZAR/EUR
17.85
(-0.54)
ZAR/AUD
11.60
(-0.55)
ZAR/JPY
0.14
(-0.60)
Gold
1702.61
(-1.16)
Silver
25.54
(-2.03)
Platinum
1177.00
(-1.58)
Brent Crude
69.56
(+2.55)
Palladium
2349.00
(+0.71)
All Share
67786.69
(-1.44)
Top 40
62199.80
(-1.56)
Financial 15
12943.05
(-0.16)
Industrial 25
86819.52
(-2.38)
Resource 10
69576.57
(-1.01)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record

11 Mar

FEEL GOOD | UKZN team breaks African rocket altitude record
FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Scholarship programme sends Tembisa teen to university
FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths

10 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Pure genius! NGO helps Diepsloot matrics get 100% pass rate for Maths
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2021 (1.1.21056.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo