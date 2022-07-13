54m ago

add bookmark

End of the line for Sri Lanka's 'Terminator' president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country, as protests over the country's economic turmoil continue. 
  • The country declared a state of emergency and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as acting president. 
  • The United Nations said the country desperately needs humanitarian aid. 

Known as "The Terminator" for his ruthless crushing of Tamil rebels to end a decades-long civil war, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's rule is drawing to a close with him a fugitive and the country's economy in ruins.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed to be acting president on Wednesday after Rajapaksa, 73, flew to the neighbouring Maldives. 

The country declared a state of emergency after the president fled, as hundreds of people demanded the resignation of Wickremesinghe as well.

Rajapaksa, one of a clan of four brothers who have dominated the country's politics in recent years, was defence secretary under his brother Mahinda's Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005 to 2015.

He denied allegations that at least 40 000 minority Tamil civilians were killed by troops under his command, but the accusations bolstered his tough-guy image in the eyes of the majority Sinhalese.

He made no bones about winning the 2019 elections with the overwhelming support of his own majority Sinhala-Buddhist community.

In contrast to the support he received in 2019, tens of thousands of protesters overran Rajapaksa's official residence last week, after months of demonstrations demanding his resignation over an economic crisis, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, but exacerbated by mismanagement.

The former soldier marketed his lack of political expertise as a virtue, but Tamil legislator Dharmalingam Sithadthan said what Rajapaksa projected as his strength was actually his weakness.

He said: 

His lack of political knowledge showed in the way he worked. He flip-flopped from one crisis to another. He thought by simply issuing orders things would materialise.

"Every time I met with him, he would say he is focused on the economy and law and order, but he failed in both," he said.

According to the UN, the country now desperately needs humanitarian aid.

Lengthy power cuts are in place as the country does not have dollars to import oil for generators, the nation's 22 million people have been enduring acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine since late last year, and poverty is spreading.

When he took over in November 2019, Sri Lanka's foreign reserves were at $7.5 billion, but dropped to just $1 million recently, according to Wickremesinghe.

The once prosperous country recorded its worst recession in 2020, as the economy contracted almost 4% and it is expected to shrink by 7% this year.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
gotabaya rajapaksasri lankasecurityeconomypolitics
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Should the SA Reserve Bank proceed with declaring cryptocurrency as a financial product?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, it's about time!
6% - 178 votes
Nope, that ship has sailed... and sunk
85% - 2338 votes
SA was never ready
9% - 234 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.98
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.24
+0.0%
Rand - Euro
17.09
+0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.53
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.4%
Gold
1,727.43
+0.1%
Silver
18.95
+0.1%
Palladium
2,004.73
-1.4%
Platinum
845.51
0.0%
Brent Crude
99.49
-7.7%
Top 40
60,513
-0.7%
All Share
66,686
-0.7%
Resource 10
61,179
-0.5%
Industrial 25
82,203
-1.0%
Financial 15
14,761
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree

08 Jul

Why this 80-year-old from Roodepoort recently enrolled to do his law degree
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo