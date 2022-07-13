End of the line for Sri Lanka's 'Terminator' president Gotabaya Rajapaksa

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa has fled the country, as protests over the country's economic turmoil continue.

The country declared a state of emergency and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed as acting president.

The United Nations said the country desperately needs humanitarian aid.

Known as "The Terminator" for his ruthless crushing of Tamil rebels to end a decades-long civil war, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa's rule is drawing to a close with him a fugitive and the country's economy in ruins.

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was appointed to be acting president on Wednesday after Rajapaksa, 73, flew to the neighbouring Maldives.

The country declared a state of emergency after the president fled, as hundreds of people demanded the resignation of Wickremesinghe as well.

Rajapaksa, one of a clan of four brothers who have dominated the country's politics in recent years, was defence secretary under his brother Mahinda's Rajapaksa's presidency from 2005 to 2015.

He denied allegations that at least 40 000 minority Tamil civilians were killed by troops under his command, but the accusations bolstered his tough-guy image in the eyes of the majority Sinhalese.

He made no bones about winning the 2019 elections with the overwhelming support of his own majority Sinhala-Buddhist community.

In contrast to the support he received in 2019, tens of thousands of protesters overran Rajapaksa's official residence last week, after months of demonstrations demanding his resignation over an economic crisis, triggered by the coronavirus pandemic, but exacerbated by mismanagement.

The former soldier marketed his lack of political expertise as a virtue, but Tamil legislator Dharmalingam Sithadthan said what Rajapaksa projected as his strength was actually his weakness.

He said:

His lack of political knowledge showed in the way he worked. He flip-flopped from one crisis to another. He thought by simply issuing orders things would materialise.

"Every time I met with him, he would say he is focused on the economy and law and order, but he failed in both," he said.



According to the UN, the country now desperately needs humanitarian aid.

Lengthy power cuts are in place as the country does not have dollars to import oil for generators, the nation's 22 million people have been enduring acute shortages of food, fuel and medicine since late last year, and poverty is spreading.

When he took over in November 2019, Sri Lanka's foreign reserves were at $7.5 billion, but dropped to just $1 million recently, according to Wickremesinghe.

The once prosperous country recorded its worst recession in 2020, as the economy contracted almost 4% and it is expected to shrink by 7% this year.

