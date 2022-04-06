'End the insults' - Hungary demands Ukraine stops insulting Orban

Hungary demanded Ukraine end its 'insults'.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky criticised Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

Orban has shown support for Russia in its Ukrainian war.

Hungary on Wednesday summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over "insults" from Kyiv about Budapest's stance on Russia's invasion, days after Prime Minister Viktor Orban was elected for a fourth straight term.

Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said in a statement on his Facebook page:

It is time for Ukrainian leaders to end the insults to Hungary and acknowledge the will of the Hungarian people.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other Kyiv officials have repeatedly criticised Orban over Budapest's neutral and at times anti-Ukrainian tone since Russia launched its full-scale invasion of Ukraine on 24 February.

Orban, long seen as Russian President Vladimir Putin's closest EU ally, accused the Hungarian opposition of siding with Kyiv.

He has also refused to send weapons to Ukraine or support sanctions against Russian energy imports.

The Ukrainian leader has said that Orban had "lost his honour" due to his ties with Putin.

In his electoral victory speech, Orban included Zelensky in a list of opponents who were against him and Hunguary's ruling party Fidesz.

"The government refuses to jeopardise the peace and security of the Hungarian people, that is why we do not supply arms and do not vote for energy sanctions," said Szijjarto on Facebook.

Hungary has also welcomed hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees and sent its "largest ever" humanitarian aid package to Ukraine, said Szijjarto.

Orban's war stance has also been criticised by EU neighbours in central Europe, including the Czech Republic and Poland.

