England's test and trace reaches 86% of contacts, helped by change in method

England's Covid-19 test and trace system reached a higher proportion of contacts of positive cases in the first set of comparable data since a change in methodology boosted the numbers from record lows.

The test and trace system has stopped trying to contact under-18s separately to ask them to self-isolate if a parent says they will tell their child, helping to boost the proportion of contacts of cases successfully traced from record lows around 60%.

The system reached 85.7% of the 195 355 people who came into close contact with a positive Covid-19 case in the week to 2 December, up from 72.5% last week, in the first set of figures which both used the same method for contacting families.

