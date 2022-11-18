'Enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience' - Qatar bans alcoholic beer at World Cup stadiums

Football World Cup organisers have announced that alcoholic drinks will not be offered at stadium sites in Qatar, just two days before the event starts.



The decision on Friday was a reversal of the original plan for major tournament sponsor Budweiser to sell beer around the eight sites, within the ticketing perimeter.

The new policy means only non-alcoholic beer will be sold at the venues.

READ | Qatar under microscope as World Cup looms

Alcohol will still be available to those in hospitality areas and at the FIFA Fan Festival in central Doha.

In a statement, a spokesperson for world football’s governing body FIFA said the decision was taken following discussions with Qatari authorities.

Getty Images Elsa, Getty Images

"Host country authorities and FIFA will continue to ensure that the stadiums and surrounding areas provide an enjoyable, respectful and pleasant experience for all fans," read the statement.

The World Cup, the first to be held in the Middle East, kicks off on Sunday, with Qatar facing Ecuador.