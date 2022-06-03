'Erased from the public memory' - police in Hong Kong warn over Tiananmen Square vigils

No memorial will be held for Tiananmen Square crackdown this year.

The 4 June 1989 crackdown brought an end to democracy protests in Beijing.

A Chinese national security law makes the vigil impossible.

For the first time, Hong Kong will not host an official memorial for the victims of China's Tiananmen Square crackdown in 1989 as the city's national security law takes full effect.

Every year for more than three decades, Hong Kong people have gathered in Victoria Park for a candlelit ceremony with songs and speeches to mark the day on 4 June when the military brought a brutal end to months-long democracy protests in the heart of Beijing.

Attendees braved pandemic protocols against public gatherings to gather in small numbers to mark the day in 2020, but at the end of that month Beijing imposed a national security law on the territory and no formal vigil was held in 2021.

Ahead of this year's anniversary, Hong Kong police again warned residents not to organise or attend events in Victoria Park and said sharing social media posts could be grounds for "incitement", according to the local media group the Hong Kong Free Press.

The warning was no surprise to Hong Kongers whose lives have been turned upside down over the past two years by stringent Covid-19 restrictions and the national security legislation.

'Grim reality'

AFP Isaac Lawrence, AFP

The combination has brought an end to public demonstrations and silenced many civil society groups and cultural institutions, including those connected with the remembrance of what happened in Tiananmen.

"One of our city-wide traditions of hosting the June 4 vigil is now no longer a thing and it's being erased from the public memory and even erased from our social history," said Anna Kwok, strategy and campaign director at the Hong Kong Democracy Council in the US.

Kwok added:

I think that is definitely a grim reality that Hong Kongers are facing that they no longer enjoy freedom of assembly, freedom of expression, and they can no longer assert the rights they have as human beings to really just remember things from the June 4 massacre.

In a sign of the times, the Catholic Diocese of Hong Kong said in mid-May that for the first time it would not host its annual memorial mass for those who died in Beijing in 1989.

China's government has never revealed how many were killed, but human rights groups and activists estimate thousands died when troops opened fire on peaceful protesters, and the mass was the last organised event on Chinese territory to honour the victims of Tiananmen.

News of the cancelled mass followed the arrest of Cardinal Joseph Zen, the former bishop of Hong Kong.





Zen was arrested alongside four other prominent people for alleged "collusion with foreign forces" while serving as trustee of a charity that provided legal assistance to pro-democracy protesters.

Hong Kong's new security regime has also made an example out of the city's annual vigil organisers.

The Hong Kong Alliance in Support of Patriotic Democratic Movements, the longstanding organiser of the Victoria Park vigil, disbanded last year following a police investigation into whether it was an "agent of foreign forces".





Founded in May 1989 as a show of solidarity for the democracy protests that were underway in Tiananmen Square, the organisation also developed strong associations with Hong Kong's now suppressed democracy movement.

Top leaders like Albert Ho and Lee Cheuk-yan have been prosecuted for their involvement in Hong Kong's months of protest in 2019, while Chow Hang-tung was prosecuted for inciting others to take part in an unofficial Tiananmen vigil in 2020.

AFP Isaac Lawrence, AFP

The trio are facing separate charges of incitement to subversion under national security laws. They are among the 1 014 people classified as "political prisoners" by the Hong Kong Democracy Council.

