1h ago

add bookmark

EU backs Croatia’s entry into Schengen, rejects Bulgaria, Romania

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • EU member states have confirmed that Croatia can join the passport-free Schengen area. 
  • However, Romania and Bulgaria were denied access. 
  • The decision came on Thursday in Belgium during a meeting of EU interior ministers. 

European Union members have confirmed the admission of Croatia to the bloc's passport-free Schengen area while rejecting the candidacies of Bulgaria and Romania.

The decisions came on Thursday during a meeting of EU interior ministers in Brussels.

"Last step completed! Council decision adopted - It is now formally confirmed that Croatia joins Schengen area as of 1 January 2023," the permanent representation of Croatia to the EU said in a tweet on Thursday.

"The Schengen area is growing for the first time in more than a decade," the Czech Republic, which holds the EU's rotating presidency tweeted. "Ministers approved Croatia's membership as of 1 January 2023!"

EU commissioner for Home Affairs Ylva Johansson said that Romania and Bulgaria have been denied access to the area.

"When it comes to the accession of Romania and Bulgaria we are not united and that makes us very weak and that makes me also sad," he said.

"You deserve to be full members of Schengen, you deserve to have access to the free movement in the Schengen area," Johansson said.

Unanimous support 

Full accession for the EU's newest members – Bulgaria and Romania joined the bloc in 2007, Croatia in 2013 – required unanimous support from their partners.

The three countries already partly adhere to the Schengen rulebook, but internal border controls have yet to be lifted.

The hold-up has long been over concerns among the trio's partners about the reach of organised crime, unauthorised migration, and other security concerns.

Last month, the EU's executive branch, the European Commission, ruled that all three candidate countries meet the technical criteria for joining, and the European Parliament has also voted in favour of their membership.

Croatia's bid had not received any notable opposition from its EU partners. But ahead of Thursday's meeting, Austria appeared almost certain to veto the Bulgarian and Romanian bids over immigration, as increasing numbers of people cross its borders without authorisation via the Balkans region.

Austrian Interior Minister Gerhard Karner renewed his country's staunch opposition, noting that more than 100 000 people have entered Austria this year without authorisation.

"The system is not working right now," he told reporters.

Throughfare for asylum seekers 

Austrian officials are anxious that abolishing internal border checks could make Bulgaria and Romania thoroughfares for asylum seekers.

Right-wing parliamentarians from the Sweden Democrats party have opposed membership for the three hopeful countries, citing similar worries.

Romanian Prime Minister Nicolae Ciuca said on Wednesday that his government has had "meetings at the highest levels" with Austria to try to ease the concerns, and noted that data shows "Romania is not on migration flows that would generate fears".

"Illegal migration is politically very sensitive in many member states… but blocking Romania's accession to Schengen will not bring the answers Austria wants," he said in a news conference, adding that "the current state of uncertainty cannot continue".

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte also sparked a furor last week when he alleged that Bulgarian border security officials could accept cash bribes.

The Dutch parliament must also weigh in, meaning that Bulgaria might be more likely to join later than the two other candidates.

Cynicism 

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev hit back, writing on Facebook that three Bulgarian border officials have been killed in recent months while protecting the bloc's external borders.

"Instead of European solidarity," Radev said, "Bulgaria receives cynicism."

In an effort to ease their partners’ concerns, Bulgaria and Romania invited EU fact-finding missions with national experts twice in recent months to see how things have improved.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
romaniacroatiabulgariaschengen
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Eskom’s current management must take the fall
4% - 64 votes
Previous bosses from Zuma years are to blame
32% - 469 votes
Mantashe and govt have been asleep at the wheel
32% - 466 votes
There are many culprits; it’s a complex situation
32% - 479 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures

09 Nov

A Criminal's Paradise: South Africans share shocking stories of police failures
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.17
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.01
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
18.12
-0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.61
-0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.13
-0.1%
Gold
1,787.60
+0.1%
Silver
23.03
+1.4%
Palladium
1,922.31
+3.7%
Platinum
1,008.50
+0.2%
Brent Crude
77.17
-2.8%
Top 40
68,282
+0.6%
All Share
74,467
+0.6%
Resource 10
73,812
+0.8%
Industrial 25
91,705
+1.0%
Financial 15
15,540
-0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international...

06 Dec

High School science wizkid from Cape Town wins gold at Turkey international science fair
Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand

30 Nov

Teenager from Italy stuns judges to be crowned the King of the Air at Bloubergstrand
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty

3h ago

WATCH | Two ways your business can embrace climate uncertainty
What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?

07 Dec

What if you could save for a deposit for a car by ditching takeaways?
3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money

01 Dec

3 ways digital insurance can save you time and money
SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know

07 Dec

SA is shifting gears on new and used cars: Here’s what you need to know
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22340.3) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo