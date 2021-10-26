1h ago

add bookmark

EU countries splinter ahead of crisis talks on energy price spike

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • EU countries are divided over a response to energy prices.
  • Prices for gas have hit record highs.
  • The European Commission asked regulators to analyse the design of Europe's electricity market.

Divisions have deepened among European Union countries ahead of an emergency meeting of ministers on Tuesday on their response to a spike in energy prices, with some countries seeking a regulatory overhaul and others firmly opposed.

European gas prices have hit record highs in autumn and remained at lofty levels, prompting most EU countries to respond with emergency measures like price caps and subsidies to help trim consumer energy bills.

EXPLAINER | Why Europe is facing a gas price surge

Countries are struggling to agree, however, on a longer term plan to cushion against fossil-fuel price swings, which Spain, France, the Czech Republic and Greece say warrant a bigger shake-up of the way EU energy markets work.

Ministers from those countries will make the case on Tuesday for proposals that include decoupling European electricity and gas prices, joint gas buying among countries to create emergency reserves, and, in the case of a few countries including Poland, delaying planned policies to address climate change.

EXPLAINER | Targets, deadlines, finance: Here are the sticking points at the UN climate conference

In an indication of differences likely to emerge at the meeting, nine countries including Germany - Europe's biggest economy and market for electricity - on Monday said they would not support EU electricity market reforms.

The countries said in a joint statement:

This will not be a remedy to mitigate the current rising energy prices linked to fossil fuels markets.


The European Commission has asked regulators to analyse the design of Europe's electricity market, but said there was no evidence that a different market structure would have fared better during the recent price jump.

"Any interventions on the market and the decoupling of [gas and power] pricing are off the table," one EU diplomat said, adding there was "no appetite" among most countries for those measures.

Other proposals - such as countries forming joint gas reserves - would also not offer a quick fix and could take months to negotiate. 

A European Commission proposal to upgrade EU gas market regulation to make it greener, due in December, is seen as the earliest that such proposals would arrive.

With less than a week until the international COP26 climate change summit, the energy price spike has also stoked tensions between countries over the EU's green policies, setting up a clash as they prepare to negotiate new proposals including higher tax rates for polluting fuels.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban has dismissed such plans as "utopian fantasy", a stance at odds with other EU countries who say the price jump should trigger a faster switch to low-emission, locally produced renewable energy, to help reduce exposure to imported fossil fuel prices.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
euclimate change
Lottery
Lucky Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
With Faf de Klerk out injured, who should start at scrumhalf for the Springboks against Wales on 6 November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Herschel Jantjies
35% - 776 votes
Cobus Reinach
62% - 1386 votes
Grant Williams
4% - 83 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future

25 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: An end to 'vat en sit' coalitions and how they will be regulated in the future
PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed

21 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Fiddling, sex jokes and flirting – another water polo coach exposed
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation

18 Oct

PODCAST | Ballot Box: Why Facebook is not doing enough against election misinformation
PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?

16 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Is dognapping on the rise?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy

14 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Problem under the water - predators, top schools and a culture of secrecy
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.72
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
20.27
-0.2%
Rand - Euro
17.07
-0.0%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.04
-0.2%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.2%
Gold
1,801.28
-0.4%
Silver
24.30
-1.3%
Palladium
2,055.50
-0.2%
Platinum
1,053.00
-0.8%
Brent Crude
85.99
+0.5%
Top 40
60,888
+0.6%
All Share
67,436
+0.5%
Resource 10
63,809
+0.5%
Industrial 25
86,606
+0.7%
Financial 15
13,973
+0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

5h ago

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs

13 Oct

Cape Town teen dedicates his time to help sick stray dogs
FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students

05 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Former Wits SRC president pledges R1.5m to help students
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21291.1) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo