1h ago

add bookmark

EU eyes update to Covid-19 certificate as infections surge

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
(Getty Images)
(Getty Images)
  • The EU is looking to update its Covid-19 certificate for travelling within the bloc.
  • The certificate came into force in July and allows travellers to show they have been fully vaccinated or have a negative Covid-19 test.
  • As winter kicks in and cases are climbing some countries are tightening their restrictions again.

The EU is looking to update its Covid-19 certificate that has made travel easier within the bloc, as its acceptance is threatened by restrictions in some member states hit by surging infections.

EU health commissioner Stella Kyriakides told the European Parliament on Monday that a revision was being prepared for this week to defend the "success story" of the EU Digital Covid Health Certificate.

The certificate, backed by legislation approved by the European Parliament, came into force in July and allows bearers travelling within the European Union to prove they were fully vaccinated, had a recent negative Covid-19 test, or were recovered from the coronavirus.

Its use helped European summer destinations such as Greece bounce back, and several other non-EU countries, such as Britain, have since also plugged into the system.

But climbing case numbers in several EU countries as winter pushes people indoors have prompted some governments to start tightening restrictions again.

Austria has a national lockdown, the Netherlands a curfew for bars, and Germany is poised to announce new measures.

Several countries, including Greece, France and Germany, are moving towards requiring a third booster shot for someone to be considered fully vaccinated, given mounting evidence that the effectiveness of current jabs wane after four or five months.

But, at an EU level, that would leave several, mainly eastern, member states out in the cold, given their relatively very low vaccination rates even for one or two doses.

Some stress that changes to the EU certificate need to be commonly adopted.

"It can't be different between Luxembourg, Greece, Germany and France," said Luxembourg Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn.

The issue is expected to be one of the main ones tackled at an EU summit scheduled for December 16-17.

If you come across Covid-19 vaccination information that you do not trust, read Covid-19 vaccine myths debunked: Get the facts here. If you can't find the facts you're looking for, email us at the address mentioned in the article and we will verify the information with medical professionals.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eucoronaviruslockdown
Lottery
Lekker start to the week for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What are your views on the World Rugby men's Player of the Year nominations for 2021 not including any Springboks?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
It's a disgrace! Both Siya Kolisi AND Eben Etzebeth should have been nominated!
40% - 4803 votes
Siya, at the very least, should have been included after a superb season
7% - 842 votes
Etzebeth has been SA's best player this year and should feel hard done by
20% - 2398 votes
Get over it! Moaning about this just sounds like sour grapes!
34% - 4052 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better

13 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Eskom crisis likely to get worse before it gets better
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back

06 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: 2021 elections - voters strike back
PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?

30 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: The Moti brothers kidnapping - a chilling trend?
PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David...

29 Oct

PODCAST | My Only Story: Who knew what? Did St Andrew's 'brush aside' warnings about David Mackenzie?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.88
-0.1%
Rand - Pound
21.22
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
17.88
-0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.46
-0.0%
Rand - Yen
0.14
-0.0%
Gold
1,786.74
-1.0%
Silver
23.37
-3.4%
Palladium
1,887.00
-3.6%
Platinum
970.50
-4.3%
Brent Crude
79.70
+1.0%
Top 40
64,566
+0.3%
All Share
71,015
+0.2%
Resource 10
66,659
+1.6%
Industrial 25
94,356
-0.6%
Financial 15
14,068
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons...

17 Nov

WATCH | IT guy quits job to follow his passion by offering free swimming lessons to underprivileged kids
FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals...

03 Nov

FEEL GOOD | Ex-cop goes from serving his country to serving up traditional meals at his restaurants
FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up

26 Oct

FEEL GOOD | South African wins R1.19m for her recycling start-up
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (1.1.21315.9) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo