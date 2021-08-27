1h ago

EU moves to reintroduce Covid-19 travel curbs on US, say diplomats

Passengers wearing face masks as a precautionary measure against Covid-19, walk through the arrivals hall after landing at London Heathrow Airport.
DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/AFP via Getty Images

The European Union on Friday moved to reinstate Covid-19 travel restrictions like quarantine and testing requirements for unvaccinated citizens of the United States and five other countries, two diplomats told Reuters.

EU countries started a procedure to remove the United States from a list of countries whose citizens can travel to the 27-nation bloc without additional Covid-19 restrictions.

The non-binding list currently has 23 countries on it, including Japan, Qatar and Ukraine, but some of the 27 EU countries already have their own limits on US travellers in place.

One diplomat said other countries that would be removed from the safe travel list were Kosovo, Israel, Montenegro, Lebanon and North Macedonia.

The decision on new EU travel restrictions for foreigners would become final on Monday should no EU country object, the sources, as well as two more EU officials, added.

The list is compiled on the basis of Covid-19 situation in each country, as well as reciprocity.

Despite EU calls, the United States does not allow European citizens to visit freely and the bloc has been divided between those pushing for equal treatment and those more reliant on tourism and reluctant to restrict US travellers.

