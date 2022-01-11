EU parliament speaker David Sassoli has died

EU flags flew at half-mast for European Parliament speaker David Sassoli, who died Tuesday aged 65, as tributes flowed in from leaders and officials from around the 27-nation bloc and beyond.

"Today is a sad day for Europe," European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen said, referring to the Italian former journalist and longtime MEP whose 2.5-year term presiding over Europe's legislature was to end this month.

Sassoli died in the early hours of Tuesday in the hospital where he had been admitted on 26 December for what his spokesperson had said was "a serious complication due to a dysfunction of the immune system".

The parliament's acting speaker is now its highest-ranking vice-president, Roberta Metsola, a Maltese politician who was already tipped to succeed Sassoli.



Dozens of members of the European Parliament (MEPs) gathered on the steps of the building they use in Brussels for a minute's silence in homage of Sassoli, followed by a round of applause.

Sassoli headed the 705-seat European Parliament, one of the top three EU institutions.

But it is the European Council, representing the 27 member states' governments, and the European Commission, which is the EU executive, that are seen as more influential outside Brussels.



