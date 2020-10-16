52m ago

add bookmark

EU regulator greenlights first injectable HIV drug

0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
iStock
iStock
  • The injectable drug will be a cocktail of two antiretroviral drugs.
  • It will be given every few months instead of a daily pill.
  • Around 38 million in the world were living with HIV in 2019.

The EU's medicines regulator on Friday gave the green light for the first injectable treatment for the HIV virus that causes AIDS, which could change the lives of millions of people.

The cocktail of two antiretroviral (ARV) drugs, rilpivirine and cabotegravir, can be given every few months instead of a daily pill to keep HIV infection under control.

"The two medicines are the first ARVs that come in a long-acting injectable formulation," the European Medicines Agency said in a statement.

"This means that instead of daily pills, patients receive intramuscular injections monthly or every two months," the Amsterdam-based agency said.

The EMA's recommendation for marketing authorisation must now be approved by the European Commission before it can be prescribed across the 27-nation bloc.

The injectable version of the drugs could be transformative for people with HIV.

ALSO READ | EU regulator backs dexamethasone as Covid-19 treatment

People who forget to take their daily, lifelong doses of HIV medication run the risk of the virus rebounding to make them ill.

They can also develop resistance to the drugs they are using - which would require a more expensive replacement.

The new cocktail of rilpivirine and cabotegravir - branded as Rekambys and Vocabria - work together "to block the ability of the virus to replicate," the EMA said.

The agency said the injectable treatment is a "significant improvement... by reducing the burden associated with daily pill taking."

Around 38 million people around the world were living with HIV in 2019, according to World Health Organisation figures, with some 2.3 million people in Europe.

There is no cure for the HIV infection but ARV therapies can control the virus, help prevent transmission and allow patients to live longer.

Did you know you can comment on this article? Subscribe to News24 and add your voice to the conversation.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Related Links
Aids deaths could double in sub-Saharan Africa due to Covid-19: UN
HIV drugs touted as weapon in war on coronavirus
Thailand sees apparent success treating virus with drug cocktail
Read more on:
euhiv
Lottery
2 players bag R114k in the Daily Lotto prize
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Who do you think is going to win the 2020 US election?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Biden is going to take it
45% - 3239 votes
It's four more years for Trump
55% - 3992 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival

15 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 4: Revival
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape

05 Oct

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 3: The Escape
PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture

04 Oct

PODCAST | THE STORY: Who is next? Wheels of justice turning for those implicated in state capture
PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road

28 Sep

PODCAST | EXODUS Chapter 2: The Road
PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN

26 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: A look into News24’s exposé of the KwaSizabantu cult in KZN
PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?

20 Sep

PODCAST | THE STORY: Where to now for ANC jetsetters who hitched a ride on SAAF plane?
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.54
(+0.06)
ZAR/GBP
21.39
(+0.29)
ZAR/EUR
19.39
(+0.39)
ZAR/AUD
11.72
(+0.58)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.51)
Gold
1898.61
(-0.38)
Silver
24.11
(-0.43)
Platinum
862.00
(-0.17)
Brent Crude
43.00
(-0.37)
Palladium
2319.01
(-0.60)
All Share
55047.26
(+0.37)
Top 40
50697.69
(+0.38)
Financial 15
9677.63
(-1.47)
Industrial 25
75222.10
(+1.01)
Resource 10
54169.45
(+0.24)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds

08 Oct

FEEL GOOD | Man who lost job during lockdown turns to funny placards to raise funds
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and...

07 Oct

FEEL GOOD | WATCH: Woman starts baking business after surviving Covid-19 and losing her job
WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on...

30 Sep

WATCH | Musicians bring cheer to Cape Town’s frontline workers in concert on open-top bus
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.1.20287.1) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo