1h ago

add bookmark

EU sanctions Iran 'morality' police, minister

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article


  • The EU sanctioned Iran's morality police for the fatal beating of Mahsa Amini while in custody.
  • It also sanctioned the Iranian minister who is overseeing the internet curbs and cyber division of its Revolutionary Guards.
  • Iran vowed an 'immediate" response to the sanctions.

The EU on Monday sanctioned Iran's "morality" police for the fatal beating in custody of Mahsa Amini and other security forces for the repression of subsequent protests.

Also sanctioned were the Iranian minister overseeing internet curbs and the cyber division of its Revolutionary Guards.

The sanctions list, published in the bloc's official administrative gazette, also blacklisted the chiefs of the so-called morality police, the Revolutionary Guard's Basij paramilitary force, a uniformed branch of the national police, and officials in charge of those forces.

Iran vowed an 'immediate" response to the sanctions.

The 11 individuals and members of the four entities named in the sanctions are subject to EU visa bans and asset freezes.

Ahead of the blacklist's publication, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said of the "morality" police that it is a "word that is not really appropriate when you see the crimes that are being committed there".

The list was drawn up before the latest dramatic turn of events in Iran: A deadly fire at Tehran's notorious Evin prison, where the regime holds Iranian political prisoners, as well as dual nationals and foreigners.

The EU has been alarmed at the Iranian regime's bloody crackdown on protests sparked by the death a month ago of Amini, a 22-year-old taken into custody by morality police who arrest women deemed to wear Islamic headscarves inappropriately.


The demonstrations have since morphed into anti-regime street protests, with those taking part demanding the end of the mullah-led regime.

The sanctions list said the "morality" police and its Tehran and national chiefs were responsible for Amini's death.

"According to reliable reports and witnesses, she was brutally beaten and mistreated in custody, which led to her hospitalisation and to her death on 16 September 2022," it said.

The information and communications technology minister, Eisa Zarepour, was held responsible for internet blackouts imposed in Iran as the protests flared, curbing Iranians' access to information and freedom of opinion.

'Deaths of multiple people'

The Basij force was listed for its "particularly harsh" crackdown on protesters, "resulting in the deaths of multiple people". It is "directly responsible for serious human rights violations in Iran," the EU listing said.

Baerbock, arriving at an EU foreign ministers' meeting that adopted the sanctions, said the "we will not close our eyes" to the abuses being carried out in Iran.

She warned: 

If this violence continues, then more (sanctions) will follow.

The United States, Britain and Canada have already announced their own sanctions against Iran for the rights violations taking place.

Tehran has responded by accusing the United States of fomenting the anti-regime protests.

Luxembourg's Foreign Minister Jean Asselborn was sceptical that the sanctions would "hurt" Iran.

But he said: "This regime may have worked during the last 40 years but it is not working now. And that is why the European Union has to take this first step."

The developments happened as hopes are fading of restoring the 2015 Iran nuclear deal that was torpedoed when then-president Donald Trump in 2018 withdraw US support.

The EU has over the past year and half been coordinating efforts, so far unsuccessfully, to bring the US and Iran back into full compliance with the accord, which aims to curb Iran's nuclear programme.

Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra said reviving the deal was important "but there's only one party blocking and stonewalling...in the last months and years -- and that is Iran itself".

Iran also fed into the ministers' discussion on Russia's war in Ukraine.

Kyiv and a growing number of observers say that Iran is supplying Russia with drones to strike Ukrainian targets, which Tehran denies.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
euiranhuman rightsprotests
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What key issues should President Cyril Ramaphosa raise with King Charles III during his state visit to Buckingham Palace in November?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
How to strengthen travel and trade between the UK and RSA
17% - 2613 votes
When Britain will pay reparations to Africa
44% - 6825 votes
Building his relationship with UK PM Liz Truss
1% - 143 votes
He should just stay home & sort out load shedding
38% - 5896 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out

14 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Media freedom in the dock, Karyn Maughan speaks out
PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist

08 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Are tourists safe? Concerns escalate following fatal shooting of German tourist
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack

01 Oct

PODCAST | The Story: Plett beaches reopen after 'rare' deadly shark attack
Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24

27 Sep

Listen up: Here are 5 unmissable podcasts from News24
PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?

24 Sep

PODCAST | The Story: Inside the Eskom crisis, is another four years of load shedding on the cards?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.01
+1.8%
Rand - Pound
20.53
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.73
-0.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.35
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.3%
Gold
1,662.15
+1.2%
Silver
18.73
+2.5%
Palladium
2,005.50
+0.6%
Platinum
917.50
+1.9%
Brent Crude
91.63
-3.2%
Top 40
59,638
+3.1%
All Share
66,191
+3.0%
Resource 10
61,920
+3.3%
Industrial 25
80,074
+2.7%
Financial 15
14,681
+3.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three...

14 Oct

This little fighter has spent his entire life in hospital but after nearly three years he's ready to go home
Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too

13 Oct

Meet the Joburg man who feeds 400 mouths daily and offers afterschool classes too
Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going

23 Sep

Phambili, South Africa: Meet some of the good people who keep this country going
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town

13 Oct

Feed Mzansi: Chef Jason shows kindness through the gift of food in Cape Town
Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to...

10 Oct

Australia is a melting pot of wild, shocking, and crazy things – here’s how to survive your trip Down Under
What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?

06 Oct

What BBC Brit primetime persona are you?
Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic

11 Aug

Sage Business Flow: Taking account of your business processes during a pandemic
Find More
© 2022 (2.0.22284.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo