1h ago

add bookmark

EU to activate cyber response team to help Ukraine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news briefing following talks with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria in Kyiv.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba attends a news briefing following talks with his counterparts from the Czech Republic, Slovakia and Austria in Kyiv.
Valentyn Ogirenko, AFP

The European Union is set to activate an EU cyber response team to help Ukraine face Russian attacks, the unit's leader Lithuania said on Tuesday.

Lithuania and others "are activating (the) Cyber Rapid Response Team to help Ukrainian institutions to cope with growing cyber threats," the Baltic state's Deputy Defence Minister Margiris Abukevicius tweeted.

The decision comes after Moscow recognised two breakaway regions in Ukraine, prompting backlash from the West and further fuelling fears of a possible Russian invasion of its post-Soviet neighbour.

On Monday, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that Russia had been using hybrid tactics to "escalate the situation."

"We see disinformation campaigns, we see cyber attacks. We see open fakes distributed about Ukraine, and we see increased military activity," he told reporters in Brussels.

FOLLOW OUR ROLLING COVERAGE HERE

Ukrainian cybersecurity bodies warned of impending attacks earlier this week, with a couple of major attacks on government websites recently observed.

Kuleba called on the EU to take decisions that would "send clear messages to Russia that its escalation will not be tolerated and Ukraine will not be left on its own."

"This includes not only political messaging, political signals, but also some very specific acts like supporting the development of our defence sector, supporting Ukraine's cybersecurity, imposing some of the sanctions," he added.

The EU's cyber security team, established in 2019, has experts from Croatia, Estonia, Lithuania, the Netherlands, Poland and Romania.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newslettersto get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eurussiaukraine
Lottery
Here are the Daily Lotto numbers
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Is it time for school uniforms to be banished?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, restrictive and outdated, they're no longer necessary
12% - 1018 votes
Maybe, but uniforms take pressure off children and families
25% - 2096 votes
No, but they could be made to be more generic
62% - 5150 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
+0.5%
Rand - Pound
20.45
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.12
+0.2%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.89
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.9%
Gold
1,904.15
-0.0%
Silver
24.27
+1.3%
Palladium
2,415.50
+1.2%
Platinum
1,089.42
+0.9%
Brent-ruolie
95.39
+1.9%
Top 40
68,915
+0.1%
All Share
75,520
-0.0%
Resource 10
80,275
+1.5%
Industrial 25
88,745
-0.8%
Financial 15
15,818
-1.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter...

16 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Grandmother of purl: Cape Town woman crochets to put granddaughter through nursing school
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his...

13 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town man, friends to donate pink buoys worth R50 000 after his near-drowning
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach

07 Feb

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town hero praised for saving man in rip currents off Clifton beach
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22046.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo