10m ago

add bookmark

EU to set up Ukraine post-war reconstruction fund - report

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

European Union leaders are set to agree this week on an international fund to help finance the reconstruction of Ukraine from the destruction wrought by the Russian invasion, a draft of their summit statement showed.

Russian destruction of Ukraine's main cities, infrastructure and industrial sites will require enormous funds to rebuild after the war, EU officials have said.

"Bearing in mind the destruction and enormous losses brought upon Ukraine by Russia's military aggression, the European Union is committed to provide support to the Ukrainian Government for its immediate needs and, once the Russian onslaught has ceased, for the reconstruction of a democratic Ukraine," the leaders will say following a summit on 24-25 March, according to a draft summit statement seen by Reuters.

READ | SA abstains from voting on UN General Assembly resolution demanding Russia withdraw from Ukraine

"To that end, the European Council agrees to set up a Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund and calls for preparations to start without delay," it said, without naming its size.

The task will be made more difficult by the fact that Ukraine is now effectively cut off from international financial markets and its hryvnia currency has collapsed.

Some EU politicians have called for the use of Russian assets frozen by the West, including some $300 billion of Russian central bank reserves, as reconstruction money for Ukraine once the aggression ends.

EU leaders will invite others to contribute to the fund, the draft showed.

"The European Council calls for an international conference to be organised in due time to raise funding under the Ukraine Solidarity Trust Fund," the EU summit draft conclusions said.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
russiaukrainediplomacy
Lottery
Super Sunday for 3 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What would you like to see happen to Covid-19 regulations?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
All regulations lifted
65% - 1013 votes
All regulations lifted, but masks should stay
30% - 467 votes
Tougher regulations
5% - 81 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out...

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: SA teens facing mental health crisis amid pandemic - signs to watch out for
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 2
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Episode 1
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: Teens in mental health crisis amid pandemic
PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point

21 Mar

PODCAST | BREAKING POINT: How to recognise the signs of a teen close to breaking point
Listen
Rand - Dollar
14.81
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
19.63
+0.1%
Rand - Euro
16.34
+0.6%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.03
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+1.7%
Gold
1,913.58
-1.2%
Silver
24.66
-2.2%
Palladium
2,489.50
-4.1%
Platinum
1,017.52
-2.1%
Brent Crude
115.62
+7.8%
Top 40
69,117
+1.2%
All Share
75,704
+1.1%
Resource 10
82,632
+2.4%
Industrial 25
83,660
+0.1%
Financial 15
17,123
+1.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its...

07 Mar

WATCH | Bringing Camps Bay to Khayelitsha: 3-storey Milk Restaurant first of its kind in township
FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver

07 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Meet the Port of Durban's first woman commercial diver
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to...

05 Mar

FEEL GOOD | Cape Town couple starts NPO for animals after falling victim to 'Manenberg serial cat killer'
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22074.5) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo