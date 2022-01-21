1h ago

add bookmark

EU told to prime for fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose, if needed

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
  • The EU drugs regulator says it would be reasonable to give a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccines to people with weakened immune systems but more evidence is needed.
  • It told health ministers to prepare to deploy a fourth dose.
  • The EU is facing a surge in cases on the Omicron variant.

European Union health ministers were told on Friday to prepare to deploy a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccines as soon as data showed it was needed, as the bloc faces a surge in cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus.

The EU drugs regulator said this week it would be reasonable to give a fourth dose to people with severely weakened immune systems, but more evidence was needed.

"If we see data which is conclusive on whether a fourth dose is needed, we need to be ready to act," EU Health Commissioner Stella Kyriakides told EU ministers in a video conference, her speaking points showed.

The meeting was organised at short notice by the French government, which holds the rotating presidency of the EU, and focused on whether a fourth dose is needed and on adapted vaccines against variants.

In a tweet after the conference, Kyriakides noted that the priority should be to immunise the unvaccinated, who still constitute about a quarter of the EU population.

EU members Hungary and Denmark have already decided to roll out a fourth dose of Covid-19 vaccines.

Copenhagen said it would do so for the most vulnerable, while the Hungarian government said everybody could get it after a consultation with a doctor.

The rollout of fourth doses began in Israel last month, making it the first country to administer a so-called second booster. The campaign is set to continue despite preliminary findings that the fourth dose is not enough to prevent Omicron infections.

Wealthier nations decided to speed up the rollout of third doses amid a wave of new cases caused by the more contagious Omicron variant, but remain divided over a fourth.

Many consider that more data is needed before deciding.

Adapted vaccines

The meeting also discussed coordination of other policies, including possible new joint purchases, as "vaccines adapted to variants are coming soon," the French presidency said.

Vaccines adapted to Omicron could be ready as early as March, but the EU drugs regulator has said it is not yet clear whether they are needed.

Work is underway to develop multivalent vaccines that could protect against multiple variants, but it is not known when or if they could be available.

"It is clear that a new generation of vaccines that are effective against several variants, and ideally protect against infection, must be prioritised," Kyriakides told ministers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
eucoronavirusvaccines
Lottery
Here are the Powerball and Powerball Plus results
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
Matric results are out! Are you happy with your child's result?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
No, the pandemic really messed up their ability to focus
34% - 58 votes
Yes, they did well given the circumstances
66% - 113 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice

31 Dec 2021

LISTEN | The Inge Lotz Story - a miscarriage of justice
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec 2021

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec 2021

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec 2021

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov 2021

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.10
+0.9%
Rand - Pound
20.49
+1.1%
Rand - Euro
17.13
+0.5%
Rand - Aus dollar
10.86
+1.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.5%
Gold
1,831.99
-0.4%
Silver
24.30
-0.7%
Palladium
2,107.50
+2.0%
Platinum
1,037.50
-0.5%
Brent Crude
88.38
-0.1%
Top 40
68,186
-2.1%
All Share
74,835
-1.9%
Resource 10
74,924
-3.0%
Industrial 25
94,147
-1.8%
Financial 15
15,076
-0.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school...

17 Jan

FEEL GOOD | Unemployed Cape Town man provides free haircuts to kids before school starts
FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming,...

15 Jan

FEEL GOOD | A splash of inspiration: Hout Bay activist offers kids free swimming, breakdancing and life skills lessons
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves

09 Jan

FEEL GOOD | After rejections, Cape Town woman celebrates as books hit shelves
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22018.19) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo