14h ago

add bookmark

EU tries to save coronavirus aid plan as global deaths surge

  • EU leaders are trying to craft an aid package to deal with coronavirus.
  • There is disagreement over the scale of the package.
  • New cases are being detected in areas where the virus was brought under control.

EU leaders will resume their fractious summit on Monday to save an $860 billion coronavirus aid plan, hoping to offset some of the economic destruction unleashed worldwide by the pandemic.

LIVE | All the latest coronavirus and lockdown updates

The disease has killed more than 600 000 people globally out of nearly 14.5 million known infections, and with new clusters across the planet, alarm is growing about the virus spreading out of control.

Europe remains the worst-hit continent, with more than 200 000 deaths, but there is bitter dispute among European Union leaders on how to help its worst-hit - and most indebted - members such as Italy and Spain.

"Are the 27 leaders, responsible for the people of Europe, capable of building European unity and trust?" EU Council President Charles Michel asked the attending leaders, reminding them of the human cost of the crisis.

A handful of EU countries led by the Netherlands are reluctant to hand over such vast sums - €750 billion - to nations they regard as profligate, particularly Spain and Italy.

Challenges

The summit will resume at 12:00 GMT on Monday.

Many countries in the continent had largely brought their outbreaks under control and were considering further easing of restrictions before fresh clusters were detected.

France has made face masks compulsory in public indoor spaces, Spain asks millions to stay at home again, while the German state of Bavaria said it would soon offer free virus tests at airports.

But an anti-mask demonstration in London on Sunday highlighted the challenge still facing authorities and health experts despite the mounting Covid-19 toll.

Dozens gathered to protest the face mask requirement in England's shops and supermarkets, many of them holding banners with widely discredited conspiracy theories - such as coronavirus prevention measures being used for "mind control".

The US - the worst-hit country in the world - has reported more than 60 000 new daily cases for six days.

With close to 3.8 million cases and more than 140 000 deaths, American authorities are struggling to contain the surge and US President Donald Trump has been criticised for his response to the crisis.

The devastation has left tens of millions jobless, and the poorest have been hit hardest by the economic downturn.

There was grim evidence of how quickly the virus can spread over the weekend, with Iran's president saying an estimated 25 million people in the country have already been infected.

Restrictions

While Hong Kong's daily case count of 108 on Sunday was far below other parts of the world, city authorities tightened distancing measures further, pointing to the fear of uncontrolled infections.

That followed the Australian state of Victoria making face masks mandatory for millions in and around Melbourne last week.

But the tightened restrictions have also come with increased frustration over the economy and the inability to interact with others.

In the latest illustration of such a situation boiling over, police in Germany - where bars and clubs remain closed - said they were hit by a "hail of bottles" when they tried to break up an open-air party in the city centre.

"What I find especially abhorrent is that bystanders cheered and clapped when bottles hit my colleagues," said Frankfurt police chief Gerhard Bereswill.

Stay healthy and entertained during the national lockdown. Sign up for our Lockdown Living newsletter. Sign up and manage your newsletters in the new News24 app by clicking on the Profile tab

Related Links
'It's wrong for the DA to try and politicise Covid-19 responses' - Mkhize
LIVE | 364 328 Covid-19 cases recorded in SA with 5 033 deaths
Cubans celebrate no local transmission of Covid-19 for first time in four months
Read more on:
germanyspainusitalychinacoronavirus
Lottery
Every day ke payday for Daily Lotto players
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Voting Booth
What was your take on Cricket South Africa’s 3TC Solidarity Cup. event over the weekend?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
I loved the innovation and finally getting to watch some local cricket!
13% - 337 votes
3 teams in one match? No thanks, I’m more of traditionalist!
7% - 192 votes
Didn’t bother to watch!
80% - 2080 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum

18 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Schools under pressure as SA's Covid-19 pandemic gains momentum
PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot

11 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: What next for Gauteng as it overtakes Western Cape as SA's Covid-19 hotspot
PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?

05 Jul

PODCAST | THE STORY: Will removing statues representing oppression remedy ills of the past?
PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case

27 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Delays remain the name of the game for Zuma’s corruption case
PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?

20 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: Is Ramaphosa's Cabinet taking violence against women and children seriously?
PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot

12 Jun

PODCAST | THE STORY: EFF back in public politics as new report gives insight into VBS loot
View all Podcasts
ZAR/USD
16.55
(+0.78)
ZAR/GBP
20.92
(+0.37)
ZAR/EUR
18.93
(+0.67)
ZAR/AUD
11.62
(+0.40)
ZAR/JPY
0.16
(+0.47)
Gold
1807.86
(-0.06)
Silver
19.25
(-0.03)
Platinum
830.00
(+0.18)
Brent Crude
43.06
(+0.42)
Palladium
1963.00
(+0.31)
All Share
56374.05
(+1.52)
Top 40
52048.69
(+1.59)
Financial 15
10697.88
(+1.61)
Industrial 25
76413.30
(+1.19)
Resource 10
54358.32
(+2.14)
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes morningstar logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste...

18 Jul

FEEL GOOD | Johannesburg suburb residents donate 'trikes' and uniforms to waste reclaimers
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious...

17 Jul

WATCH | Food for thought: School bakery helps feed hungry pupils with nutritious 'magic muffins'
FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a...

16 Jul

FEEL GOOD | If you can't spend 67 minutes this Mandela Day you can still make a difference with just R67
More Feel Good news stories
Apple Store Google Play
© 2020 (1.0.20202.2) 24.com. All rights reserved. Terms and Conditions Contact Us
Iab Logo