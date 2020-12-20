1h ago

European countries ban flights from UK as it warns new virus strain is 'out of control'

Health workers in PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Health workers in PPE during the Covid-19 pandemic.
Sharon Seretlo
  • European countries are banning flights from the UK.
  • This comes after Britain warned of a new virus strain, and enforced stricter lockdowns.
  • The country's government has warned the virus is getting "out of control".

European countries started banning flights coming from the UK on Sunday as government in London warned that a potent new strain of the virus was "out of control".

Following the example of the Netherlands, where a ban on all UK passenger flights came into effect on Sunday, a German government source said Berlin, too, was considering a similar move as "a serious option" for flights from both Britain and South Africa.

The Dutch ban came into effect from 05:00 GMT and will last until 1 January. And neighbouring Belgium also said it was suspending flight and train arrivals from Britain from midnight.

Meanwhile, Italy plans to suspend flights to and from Britain over fears of a new strain of the coronavirus detected there, Foreign Minister Luigi di Maio said in a Facebook post.

The moves come as around a third of England's population entered a Christmas lockdown and UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock warned that the new strain of virus was "out of control".

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said the day before that millions of Britons would have to cancel their Christmas plans and stay home because the new strain was spreading far more quickly.

Speaking on Sky News, Hancock said the situation was "deadly serious."

"It's going to be very difficult to keep it under control until we have the vaccine rolled out," he said.

It seems that scientists first discovered the new variant in a patient in September.

Seriousness

Susan Hopkins of Public Health England told Sky News that the agency notified the government on Friday when modelling revealed the full seriousness of the new strain.

She confirmed a figure given by Johnson that the new virus strain could be 70% more transmissible.

Last week, Europe has become the first region in the world to pass 500 000 deaths from Covid-19 since the pandemic broke out a year ago, killing more than 1.6 million worldwide and pitching the global economy into turmoil. Countries are shutting down their economies again in a bid to rein in the virus.

The Netherlands is under a five-week lockdown until mid-January with schools and all non-essential shops closed to slow a surge in the virus.

Italy also announced a new regime of restrictions until January 6 that included limits on people leaving their homes more than once a day, closing non-essential shops, bars and restaurants and curbs on regional travel.

In Russia, health authorities said that the number of people who have died from the coronavirus has surpassed the 50 000 mark and now stands at 50 858.

The United States on Friday authorised Moderna's Covid-19 vaccine for emergency use, paving the way for millions of doses of a second jab to be shipped across the hardest-hit country in the world.

It is the first nation to authorise the two-dose regimen from Moderna, now the second vaccine to be deployed in a Western country after the one developed by Pfizer and BioNTech.

The head of Asia's largest drugmaker Takeda said that pharmaceutical firms must be "very transparent" about the risks and benefits of vaccines.

"We have to manage the situation well, be very transparent and extremely educative in the way we introduce products," Takeda chief executive Christophe Weber told AFP in an interview.

Takeda, one of the world's biggest pharmaceutical companies, is not developing its own vaccine but has contracts with several firms to distribute their jabs in Japan and is also testing a virus treatment.

"Medicines or vaccines are never perfect... there are always some side effects," Weber said.

