20m ago

add bookmark

European Investment Bank head backs multi-trillion-euro plan to rebuild Ukraine

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
  • A European official has come out to back a multi-trillion euro plan to rebuild Ukraine.
  • The cost of rebuilding the country has been discussed between the UN, IMF and World Bank.
  • Ukraine has been left ravaged as Russia continues its invasion.

A top European official has backed a multi-trillion-euro plan to rebuild Ukraine, pledging the firepower of the EU's lending arm for what he said must be a global rescue effort.

Werner Hoyer, president of the European Investment Bank, said Europe must not be left alone to foot the vast bill that he predicted could run into the trillions.

Under the post-World War Two US scheme known as the Marshall Plan, the United States granted Europe the present-day equivalent of some $200 billion over four years in economic and technical assistance.

Addressing the need for a similar programme for Ukraine, Hoyer told Reuters that the cost of rebuilding the country had been discussed at recent meetings at United Nations, the International Monetary Fund and World Bank in Washington.

"What will it cost to rebuild, reconstruct Ukraine? Figures were flying around the room ... but one thing is quite clear to me: We are not talking about millions but trillions" said Hoyer, a former German foreign office minister under Chancellor Helmut Kohl following the fall of the Berlin Wall.

READ | 'It’s almost apocalyptic': SA ambassador in Kyiv describes scenes in Ukraine

Hoyer's remarks underscore how the European Union is preparing to tackle the ever-growing economic impact of the war, using the clout of the pan-national European Investment Bank, which typically funds infrastructure, such as roads and bridges.

"It's a challenge for the entire free world to make sure that this (support) will be provided," said Hoyer, one of the highest-ranking officials from Germany in the European Union.

"The political leaders must make up their mind as soon as possible," Hoyer said. "But I think we need a structure that is really targeting a global audience and not just the taxpayers in the European Union."

The debate is unfolding against the backdrop of war in Ukraine and an increasingly tense stand-off between Moscow and Brussels, which has backed tough sanctions to isolate Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin told his armed forces at a parade this week they were fighting for their country but offered no clues as to how long their assault on Ukraine, which the Kremlin calls a "special military operation", would last.

Earlier in the day, Ukraine's Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko said the country's economy is expected to shrink by almost half this year.

Its central bank estimates a third of Ukrainian firms have stopped producing entirely for the time being, while the United Nations estimates that nearly 6 million people - around 13% of the population - have already fled.

Researchers from Economic Policy Research, a network of economists, estimate that the cost of rehabilitating Ukraine is already 500 billion-600 billion euros ($528 billion-$633 billion) - more than three times its annual economic output before the war.

Hoyer's forecast suggests this could yet rise sharply.

Guarantees

Hoyer said that a critical part of the plan will be for the West's large state-sponsored banks to provide "guarantees" that would underwrite Ukraine's government once the war ends.

Doing that should help Kyiv regain access to global borrowing markets, much as Iraq did after the second Gulf War that overthrew Saddam Hussein, and speed up its reconstruction.

"If we want to entice the investor community to give us their money ... then we need to give them reassurances," Hoyer said, referring to guarantees against heavy losses for investors.

"I'm convinced that the capital markets will be open to this." 

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
ukraine
Lottery
Lekker Friday for 3 Daily Lotto winners!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Would you take a male contraceptive pill if it was proven to be safe? 
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes - it's about time!
70% - 10669 votes
No - I'm still worried about the side effects
30% - 4667 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way

30 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: One step closer to the truth as the Senzo Meyiwa trial gets under way
PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes...

23 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Ramaphosa promises KZN flood relief funds won't be stolen, but who believes him?
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror

15 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: 'You see bodies on the side of the road' - journalists describe flooding horror
PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto...

09 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: State of disaster lifted, but is govt using National Health Act to hold onto powers
PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?

02 Apr

PODCAST | The Story: Why has the rand strengthened despite global turmoil?
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.06
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
19.81
+0.3%
Rand - Euro
16.93
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
-0.4%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,851.69
+0.7%
Silver
21.77
+2.4%
Palladium
2,058.38
-0.5%
Platinum
1,001.00
+3.4%
Brent Crude
102.46
-3.4%
Top 40
61,786
+2.4%
All Share
68,416
+2.2%
Resource 10
71,413
+2.6%
Industrial 25
76,546
+2.9%
Financial 15
15,474
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success

09 May

PICS | 'This is the best news ever' Mitchells Plain matriculants driven to success
Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers

07 May

Good Samaritan stylist transforms homeless people in miracle makeovers
This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks

07 May

This local business only had one sewing machine, now they supply baby shoes to Clicks
Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first

07 May

Claremont woman gets 'cutting edge' eye surgery at Groote Schuur, in SA first
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22130.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact us
Iab Logo