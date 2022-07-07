26m ago

add bookmark

European lawmakers call for abortion as a basic right in the EU

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
European Commission President von der Leyen. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS
European Commission President von der Leyen. Kenzo Tribouillard/Pool via REUTERS
Kenzo Tribouillard
  • EU lawmakers voted to urge the European council to declare abortion as a basic right.
  • 324 members of parliament voted in support of the motion, 155 voted against and 38 abstained.  
  • The vote was in response to the US overturning the nationwide right to abortion in June. 

The European Parliament voted on Thursday to urge the European Union to make abortion a basic right, in reaction to a US ruling overturning it as a nationwide entitlement in America.

MEPs voted 324 in favour, with 155 against and 38 abstentions, of a resolution calling on EU member states to include an article saying "Everyone has the right to safe and legal abortion" in the bloc's charter of fundamental rights.

The text highlighted the chamber's condemnation of the decision by the US Supreme Court to overturn Roe v. Wade, the 1973 ruling that had enshrined the nationwide right to abortion in the United States.

ALSO READ | Biden: Not enough Senate votes to change filibuster for abortion rights

It expressed "firm solidarity with and support for women and girls in the US, as well as to those involved in both the provision of and advocacy for the right and access to legal and safe abortion care in such challenging circumstances".

The EU lawmakers urged their US counterparts to protect abortion at a federal level.

While the parliament's vote was non-binding, the EU's charter of fundamental rights is. But to amend it, all 27 member countries need to agree.

That could be problematic as one EU country, Malta, bans abortions entirely. Another, Poland, prohibits the procedure for all cases except in cases of rape, incest or where the mother's life or health is in danger.

Helena Dalli, the EU commissioner for equality, told MEPs when the debate started on Monday that the US ruling was "a reminder that hard-won rights cannot be taken as a given, anywhere".

She said that in Europe, "we should push forward, not backwards. Backsliding is not an option for a continent that aims for winning the future."

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.



We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
euabortion
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Do you think striking Eskom workers should be fired?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Yes, they must face disciplinary action and possible charges
66% - 3727 votes
No, stop scapegoating underpaid workers for government's mess
12% - 694 votes
Well, firing them won't solve the load shedding crisis
22% - 1230 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.74
+0.3%
Rand - Pound
20.09
-0.3%
Rand - Euro
17.04
+0.4%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.44
-0.5%
Rand - Yen
0.12
+0.2%
Gold
1,743.70
+0.3%
Silver
19.34
+0.7%
Palladium
2,000.00
+4.0%
Platinum
877.00
+2.1%
Brent Crude
100.69
-2.1%
Top 40
61,634
+3.2%
All Share
67,766
+3.1%
Resource 10
63,489
+5.0%
Industrial 25
83,334
+2.3%
Financial 15
14,796
+2.8%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo