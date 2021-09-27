43m ago

European markets climb after tight German election result

Germany's blue-chip DAX and other European stock indexes opened higher Monday after Finance Minister Olaf Scholz's Social Democrats won a tight election over the conservatives of outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel.

The German index rose 0.85% to 15.665 points shortly after the open of markets in response to a national result expected to bring continuity in economic policy.

Businesses breathed "a big sigh of relief" that the far-left Die Linke party is unlikely to enter government after a poor performance at the polls, said Holger Schmieding, chief economist at Berenberg Bank.

"The tail risk of significant tax hikes, a denser web of regulations, reform reversals and a tight lid on housing rents has evaporated," said Schmieding.

'Courage and change'

Avoiding this "worst-case scenario" for business was a "good sign for stability", said president of the Family Companies Association Reinhold von Eben-Worlee.

The next German government needs more "courage and change", said Marcel Fratzscher, president of the German Economic Institute (DIW).

"Germany is faced with its toughest challenges in a long time," Fratzscher said, "the next government must quickly make decisions on the future direction of climate protection, digital transformation and social renewal."

In Paris, the CAC 40 rose 0.7% at 6.683.85 points, while the FTSE 100 in London climbed 0.9% to 7.114.75.

