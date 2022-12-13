5m ago

add bookmark

European Parliament sacks vice president Kaili over Qatar graft scandal

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article

  • Greek EMP Eva Kaili is accused of accepting bribes from Qatar.
  • Over 600 MEPs voted to deprive Kaili of her vice president role, with only one voting against and two abstaining.
  • Kaili is one of 14 vice presidents in the European Parliament.

The European Parliament removed Greek MEP Eva Kaili as a vice president of the assembly on Tuesday after she was accused of accepting bribes from Qatar in one of the biggest graft scandals to hit Brussels.

Kaili has denied any wrongdoing, but European lawmakers have moved rapidly to isolate her, worrying that the Belgian investigation will badly dent the assembly's efforts to present itself as a sound moral compass in a troubled world.

"There will be no sweeping under the carpet. Our internal investigation will look at what has happened and how our systems can be made more watertight," European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said as 625 MEPs voted to deprive Kaili of her VP role, with only one voting against and two abstaining.

Kaili, who is in police detention, was one of 14 vice presidents in the parliament.

Belgian prosecutors charged her and three Italians at the weekend of taking part in a criminal organisation, money laundering and corruption.

A source close to the investigation has said they are believed to have pocketed money from World Cup host Qatar. The Gulf state has denied any wrong doing.

Police have raided numerous buildings in Brussels, including parliament offices and 19 homes, discovering around 1.5 million euros ($1.58 million), some of it stashed in a suitcase in a hotel room, a source close to the investigation said.

READ | EU parliament's credibility rocked by Qatar bribe claims

Kaili's lawyer in Greece, Michalis Dimitrakopoulos, said on Tuesday that she was innocent. "She has nothing to do with financing from Qatar, nothing, explicitly and unequivocally," he told Open TV in a first public comment.

Several MEPs nonetheless called for the 44-year-old Socialist politician to quit the assembly altogether.

"Given the extent of the corruption scandal, it is the least we could expect of her," said MEP Manon Aubry, who co-chairs the Left group.

CORRUPTION

Countries which have faced criticism from the assembly said it had lost the moral high ground.

"From now on the European Parliament will not be able to speak about corruption in a credible manner," Hungary Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto wrote on Facebook.

Belgian prosecutors said they had suspected for more than four months that a Gulf state was trying to buy influence in Brussels. Although no state was publicly named by prosecutors, a source with knowledge of the case said it was Qatar.

None of the four people charged have been formally identified, but their names were rapidly leaked to the press.

According to a source familiar with the case, the other accused are former EU lawmaker Pier Antonio Panzeri, Kaili's partner Francesco Giorgi, who is a parliamentary assistant, and Niccolo Figa-Talamanca, secretary-general of a human rights campaign group.

There were no replies to calls and emails made by Reuters to their respective offices or homes.

Kaili was among a stable of young aspiring Greek politicians who emerged in the debilitating debt crisis which swept Greece from 2010 to 2015. The Greek socialist PASOK party has said it will expel her from its ranks.

In a speech in the European Parliament on 21 November, at the start of the month-long World Cup, she lashed out at Qatar's detractors and hailed the energy-rich Gulf state as "a frontrunner in labour rights."

Qatar has faced fierce criticism of its human rights record in the run up to the World Cup, including its treatment of migrant workers.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
european parliamenteva kaili
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
Who are South Africa's best bet to win the URC this season?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Bulls
43% - 743 votes
Lions
6% - 100 votes
Stormers
30% - 519 votes
Sharks
21% - 352 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea

09 Dec

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders: South Korea
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments

25 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Spotlight on court rulings after Walus, Zuma judgments
PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5

18 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Solving the unsolvable - matric maths paper and the infamous question 5
PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton

11 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Unpacking BEE regulations with Carol Paton
True Crime Podcasts

16 Sep 2021

True Crime Podcasts
Listen
Rand - Dollar
17.23
+2.1%
Rand - Pound
21.34
+1.3%
Rand - Euro
18.36
+1.1%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.86
+0.3%
Rand - Yen
0.13
+0.3%
Gold
1,812.11
+1.7%
Silver
23.79
+2.0%
Palladium
1,949.58
+3.5%
Platinum
1,038.00
+3.5%
Brent Crude
77.99
+2.4%
Top 40
69,676
+2.1%
All Share
75,835
+1.9%
Resource 10
74,705
+2.5%
Industrial 25
94,927
+2.4%
Financial 15
15,458
+0.5%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am...

6h ago

Anele praises father on school-building project: 'My dad built the school, I am just adding curtains'
Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA...

23 Sep

Good News: Shining a light on the bold, brave, glass-half-full people keeping SA going
Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds

10 Dec

Another feather in his cap! 11-year-old Durban author raises funds to save seabirds
More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home...

06 Dec

More than 200 000 lights go on display as Fish Hoek family transform their home into a Christmas beacon
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering

6h ago

Future-proof your career with a job in software engineering
Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships

2h ago

Gauteng's Township Retail Programme boosting economic access in townships
WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty

08 Dec

WATCH | Ahead of the Curve: Two ways businesses can embrace climate uncertainty
Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car

12 Dec

Short-term insurance: Here are the best options to protect your home or car
Find More
© 2022 (3.0.22342.6) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo