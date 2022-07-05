1h ago

add bookmark

European police crackdown on people-smugglers in five cities

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Migrants are seen on the UK Border Force rubber dinghy, after they were picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel.
Migrants are seen on the UK Border Force rubber dinghy, after they were picked up at sea while attempting to cross the English Channel.
Ben Stansall / AFP
  • 18 suspects were arrested across five European countries on people-smuggling charges. 
  • The ringleaders of the smuggling operation are said to be based in Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea. 
  • Police say the operation smuggled up tp 10 000 people via the English Channel in the last 12 to 18 months. 

Police in five European countries launched a major crackdown on people-smuggling on Tuesday, making a string of arrests, German authorities said.

Officers staged dawn raids in Belgium, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany, said police in the German city of Osnabrueck, considered a hub for the traffickers.

Some 900 police were deployed in Germany alone, carrying out searches of 36 sites and arresting 18 suspects in an operation coordinated by Europol and European Union judicial agency Eurojust, they said in a statement.

A police spokesman declined to provide further details, but French judicial sources said the ringleaders were believed to be based in Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea.

Germany's Der Spiegel magazine reported the operation targeted organised groups taking migrants to England.

It quoted Osnabrueck police as saying that the network smuggled up to 10 000 people via the English Channel in the last 12 to 18 months in a highly lucrative scheme.

Iraqi-Kurdish suspects were targeted in Osnabrueck, with several warehouses and private addresses being searched.

Special forces were deployed because the suspects were believed to be "armed and dangerous", Der Spiegel reported.

The coordinated action with Britain comes amid growing tensions between London and the EU following Brexit. Ties are particularly strained with France over migration.

Now Britain has left the European Union, it no longer has a migrant returns treaty with the 27-nation bloc.

Britain has repeatedly accused the French authorities of not doing enough to stop the crossings.

ALSO READ | Ghislaine Maxwell sentenced to 20 years in prison for sex trafficking

Despite promises of more cooperation, the number of migrants seeking to cross the Channel from France to England surged in the first half of this year, according to the French interior ministry.

From 1 January to 13 June, there were 777 attempted crossings involving 20 132 people, up 68 percent on the same period last year, it said.

In a controversial policy, the UK is planning to deport illegal migrants, including those who arrive across the Channel, to Rwanda under an agreement with the African nation.

However, the first flight last month was cancelled after a last-minute intervention by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), a decision which enraged London.


Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
euukgermanycrimemigrants
Lottery
2 bag the Daily Lotto jackpot!
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
How do you plan on surviving the latest fuel price hikes?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Ditching my car and using public transport
3% - 58 votes
Staying home so I don't have to fill up
19% - 424 votes
There's no escaping the cost of living crisis
78% - 1695 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy

02 Jul

PODCAST | The Story: We unpack the Eastern Cape tavern tragedy
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree

25 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Flashing cash - Tracking Ramaphosa's 'robber' and his spending spree
PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought

18 Jun

PODCAST | The Story: Water-shedding and a desperate bid to avert Day Zero in Eastern Cape drought
LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality

16 Jun

LISTEN | 'I will not grow old here': Youth Day podcast highlights SA's growing economic inequality
Listen
Rand - Dollar
16.59
-1.4%
Rand - Pound
19.79
-0.0%
Rand - Euro
16.99
+0.3%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.22
+0.1%
Rand - Yen
0.12
-1.4%
Gold
1,767.61
-2.3%
Silver
19.20
-3.9%
Palladium
1,925.50
-0.4%
Platinum
865.50
-2.4%
Brent Crude
113.50
+1.7%
Top 40
58,953
-3.2%
All Share
65,006
-3.0%
Resource 10
59,416
-6.6%
Industrial 25
80,333
-1.1%
Financial 15
14,357
-3.2%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens

04 Jul

Meet the Cape Flats mom steering kids away from gangs and towards food gardens
'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her...

01 Jul

'My friend donated a portion of her liver': Mom shares moving story of her newborn's rare condition
PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains...

30 Jun

PODCAST | Capetonians take the plunge into icy waters as cold water swimming gains popularity
GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at...

30 Jun

GOOD NEWS | Ultramarathon champ Bruce Fordyce to provide 200 defibrillators at park runs
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2022 (2.0.22180.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us
Iab Logo