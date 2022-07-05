European police crackdown on people-smugglers in five cities

18 suspects were arrested across five European countries on people-smuggling charges.

The ringleaders of the smuggling operation are said to be based in Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea.

Police say the operation smuggled up tp 10 000 people via the English Channel in the last 12 to 18 months.

Police in five European countries launched a major crackdown on people-smuggling on Tuesday, making a string of arrests, German authorities said.

Officers staged dawn raids in Belgium, Britain, France, the Netherlands and Germany, said police in the German city of Osnabrueck, considered a hub for the traffickers.

Some 900 police were deployed in Germany alone, carrying out searches of 36 sites and arresting 18 suspects in an operation coordinated by Europol and European Union judicial agency Eurojust, they said in a statement.

A police spokesman declined to provide further details, but French judicial sources said the ringleaders were believed to be based in Iraq, Afghanistan and Eritrea.

Germany's Der Spiegel magazine reported the operation targeted organised groups taking migrants to England.

It quoted Osnabrueck police as saying that the network smuggled up to 10 000 people via the English Channel in the last 12 to 18 months in a highly lucrative scheme.



Iraqi-Kurdish suspects were targeted in Osnabrueck, with several warehouses and private addresses being searched.

Special forces were deployed because the suspects were believed to be "armed and dangerous", Der Spiegel reported.

The coordinated action with Britain comes amid growing tensions between London and the EU following Brexit. Ties are particularly strained with France over migration.

Now Britain has left the European Union, it no longer has a migrant returns treaty with the 27-nation bloc.

Britain has repeatedly accused the French authorities of not doing enough to stop the crossings.

Despite promises of more cooperation, the number of migrants seeking to cross the Channel from France to England surged in the first half of this year, according to the French interior ministry.

From 1 January to 13 June, there were 777 attempted crossings involving 20 132 people, up 68 percent on the same period last year, it said.

In a controversial policy, the UK is planning to deport illegal migrants, including those who arrive across the Channel, to Rwanda under an agreement with the African nation.

However, the first flight last month was cancelled after a last-minute intervention by the Strasbourg-based European Court of Human Rights (ECHR), a decision which enraged London.



