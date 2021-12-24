14m ago

add bookmark

Europe's bizarre rules for Covid-19 vaccine passes

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
Epiphany ceremony in Yenikoy Panaghia Greek Orthodox church.
Epiphany ceremony in Yenikoy Panaghia Greek Orthodox church.
Izzet Keribar
  • Going to a petrol station in Lithuania requires a Covid-19 pass.
  • The unvaccinated in Greece must produce a rapid test result to attend church.
  • Vaccine passes are required to participate in pig slaughter parties in the Czech republic.

Efforts in Europe to encourage vaccine use through certificates proving vaccination, a negative test result or evidence of having had Covid-19 have created a mountain of regulation.

Here are some of the more puzzling rules as Europeans settle for another winter holiday season overshadowed by the pandemic threat:

Czech 'pig slaughter parties'

Vaccine passes have become compulsory for a variety of public events across Europe. In the Czech Republic, the regulation has been extended to pig slaughters – a pre-Christmas tradition in which a butcher comes to people's homes to provide meat for holiday season delicacies.

The regulation states that vaccine passes are now required to participate in these "pig slaughter parties" and up to 1 000 people can attend the events, which usually have only a few family members present.

Space for dancing in England

In England, vaccine passes are now required in nightclubs and pubs with dance floors or "space for dancing".

The requirement in pubs only applies from 1:00, however, meaning that revellers can go to the venue before that time so as not to be asked for a pass by bouncers.

Entertainment venue owners have baulked at the prospect of asking staff to make their way across dance floors to check passes after the 1:00 threshold.

Protected parishes in Greece

Attending Christmas services in Greek churches has become something of a conundrum. The government in November decreed that the unvaccinated had to produce a rapid test or proof of vaccination to be able to go to church.

The governing body of the Orthodox Church of Greece, where many clergymen have expressed sceptical views about vaccines, has said it is not in a position to conduct checks at the entrance of churches.

Vaccine politics in Latvia

Elected officials are temporarily suspended from their duties if they do not have the vaccine certificate in Latvia.

So far, 19 municipal councillors have been suspended across the country.

Under the new rules, their seats are temporarily given to the runner-up in the elections that originally brought them to power.

One member of the national parliament, Julija Stepanenko, co-founder of the Latvia First! party, has also been suspended.

Lithuania's fuel pump pass

Going to a petrol station in Lithuania requires a Covid-19 pass.

The rule had previously been that people without Covid-19 passes could go into petrol stations but only for less than 15 minutes.

In any case, anyone without one can still fill up their car when it is possible to pay by card outdoors.

People without certificates in Lithuania are also not allowed to go to large shopping centres, gyms or spas. They are not allowed to enter restaurants but can purchase takeaways or use outdoor seating – an unlikely prospect as temperatures drop as low as minus 10 degrees Celsius in the capital Vilnius.

Never miss a story. Choose from our range of newsletters to get the news you want delivered straight to your inbox.

We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For only R75 per month, you have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today.
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
greececzech republiclithuaniavaccine passcoronavirus
Lottery
Super Saturday for 2 Daily Lotto players!
Full list of lottery results
Lockdown For
DAYS
HRS
MINS
Podcasts
PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021

11 Dec

PODCAST | Elections, load shedding and Covid-19: Looking back at 2021
My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode

10 Dec

My Only Story | 'Back to normal'? How top schools are dealing with the fallout - a bonus episode
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far

04 Dec

PODCAST | The Story: The Omicron variant and what we know so far
PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds

27 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: New era in South African politics dawns - leaving ANC to lick its wounds
PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide

22 Nov

PODCAST | The Story: Miss SA - when politics and pageants collide
Listen
Rand - Dollar
15.54
+0.7%
Rand - Pound
20.83
+0.9%
Rand - Euro
17.61
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
11.24
+0.9%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+0.8%
Gold
1,807.15
-0.1%
Silver
22.99
+0.5%
Palladium
1,951.25
-0.1%
Platinum
973.00
-0.0%
Brent Crude
76.85
+2.0%
Top 40
65,023
-0.2%
All Share
71,571
-0.2%
Resource 10
68,621
-0.3%
Industrial 25
92,576
+0.0%
Financial 15
14,454
-0.4%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Feel Good
FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding

21 Dec

FEEL GOOD | UCT students design WiBOX that keeps people online during load shedding
KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans

14 Dec

KZN woman graduates with a bachelor's degree at the same university she cleans
News24 wants your Feel Good stories!

11 Nov 2019

News24 wants your Feel Good stories!
WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy...

16 Dec

WATCH | 'Being brown is lovable!' Mom makes dolls to promote diversity in toy industry
More Feel Good news stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
© 2021 (2.0.21343.4) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Iab Logo