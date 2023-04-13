23m ago

Share

Evacuations ordered as tropical cyclone nears Australia

accreditation
0:00
play article
Subscribers can listen to this article
A flooded residential area in Australia from an overflowing river due to torrential rain.
A flooded residential area in Australia from an overflowing river due to torrential rain.
SAEED KHAN / AFP
  • Tropical cyclone Isla is quickly moving towards Western Australia. 
  • A red alert emergency and evacuation orders were triggered due to the storm. 
  • The storm could be strong enough to tear down trees and powerlines. 

A powerful tropical cyclone hurtled towards Western Australia on Thursday, triggering a "red alert" emergency and evacuation orders as authorities warned violent winds could toss caravans, tear down trees and turn debris into "missiles".

Tropical Cyclone Ilsa gathered strength over the Indian Ocean and Port Hedland, one of the world's major iron ore-shipping hubs, was cleared of vessels in preparation.

The Bureau of Meteorology predicted the category five storm would bring a "severe impact" with gusts of up to 315km per hour, making it one of the most powerful cyclones to hit the state in a decade.

The storm was expected to make landfall on Thursday evening or Friday morning, landing somewhere between the coastal towns of Broome and Port Hedland.

It is forecast to then move inland, with weather warnings in place for a vast but sparsely populated expanse stretching some 1 000km from the coast into the desert Outback.

The region is home to iron ore and gold mines, sprawling cattle ranches and Aboriginal communities.

The Bureau of Meteorology said the winds would be strong enough to tear down trees and powerlines, and could launch caravans and even trampolines.

Flash flooding was also a risk, the weather bureau said.

The state's Department of Fire and Emergency Services said it "cannot stress enough how extreme these conditions will be for those in the area".

Peter Carter, the mayor of Port Hedland, said the destructive winds could turn flying debris into "missiles in the air".

He said:

That's what causes all the damage, that is what injures people. Everyone is on edge.

Australian researchers have repeatedly warned that climate change amplifies the risk of natural disasters such as bushfires, floods and cyclones.


We live in a world where facts and fiction get blurred
In times of uncertainty you need journalism you can trust. For 14 free days, you can have access to a world of in-depth analyses, investigative journalism, top opinions and a range of features. Journalism strengthens democracy. Invest in the future today. Thereafter you will be billed R75 per month. You can cancel anytime and if you cancel within 14 days you won't be billed. 
Subscribe to News24
Read more on:
australiaweathertropical stormcyclonestorm
heading
description
username
Show Comments ()
Lottery
Get the latest numbers.
Full list of lottery results
Voting Booth
What do you believe is the main reason behind the Tshwane pylon collapse?
Please select an option Oops! Something went wrong, please try again later.
Results
Vandalism and tampering
67% - 878 votes
Poor infrastructure maintenance
33% - 438 votes
Vote
Previous Results
Podcasts
LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?

12 Apr

LISTEN | Thabo Bester found in Tanzania, but how did he flee the country unnoticed?
LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023

09 Feb

LISTEN | What should Ramaphosa say: News24's Adriaan Basson and Qaanitah Hunter discuss SONA 2023
LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients

02 Feb

LISTEN | 'We've failed as clinicians': This HIV doctor is changing how he treats overweight patients
Podcast series: click here to find them all

25 Jun 2021

Podcast series: click here to find them all
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 6): South Africa
PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria

16 Jan

PODCAST | Bingeing Without Borders (Episode 5): Nigeria
Listen
Rand - Dollar
18.23
+1.1%
Rand - Pound
22.82
+0.8%
Rand - Euro
20.09
+0.8%
Rand - Aus dollar
12.27
+0.6%
Rand - Yen
0.14
+1.1%
Platinum
1,022.74
+0.3%
Palladium
1,459.36
+0.2%
Gold
2,027.75
+0.6%
Silver
25.59
+0.4%
Brent Crude
87.33
+2.0%
Top 40
72,453
+0.7%
All Share
78,187
+0.6%
Resource 10
71,024
+0.4%
Industrial 25
103,748
+1.3%
Financial 15
15,881
-0.6%
All JSE data delayed by at least 15 minutes Iress logo
Good News
'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from...

11 Apr

'We all need each other': Hero gardener saves elderly Western Cape man from burning car
'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals...

05 Apr

'We need to cook more...to alleviate poverty': Western Cape soup kitchen appeals for donations
Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time

04 Apr

Meet woman breathing life into home for abandoned babies, one birthday at a time
Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals...

04 Apr

Roll over Beethoven! Meet the Benoni law graduate who sings and reads to animals at SPCA every day
More Good News stories
Editorial feedback and complaints

Contact the public editor with feedback for our journalists, complaints, queries or suggestions about articles on News24.

LEARN MORE
Partner Content
Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business

11 Apr

Flexibility, technology and not wasting a crisis: Tips for future-proofing business
Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth

05 Apr

Another GBS Hub in Gauteng set to provide more jobs for township youth
Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes

06 Apr

Strokes of paint turning Gauteng houses into homes
What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year

05 Apr

What’s changing and staying the same for the 2023/24 Tax Year
Find More
© 2023 (3.0.23101.17) 24.com. All rights reserved.
Terms and Conditions Media24 Privacy Policy Vulnerability Disclosure
Contact us Help with my subscription
Iab Logo